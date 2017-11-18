Bad Kam Chancellor news came earlier Saturday, and the injury report didn't make Seattle's situation any better.

Along with strong safety Kam Chancellor, who was ruled out on Saturday with a neck injury, the Seahawks will also be without left guard Luke Joeckel and strongside linebacker Michael Wilhoite for Monday night’s game against Atlanta.

Two other starters are listed as questionable — defensive tackle Jarran Reed and left tackle Duane Brown.

However, the Seahawks will get back tailback Eddie Lacy, who sat out against Arizona with a groin injury suffered against Washington. Lacy will rejoin Thomas Rawls, J.D. McKissic and Mike Davis — signed this week off the practice squad — in the Seahawks’ backfield. Coach Pete Carroll, though, declined to say who will start.

Reed was able to practice on a limited basis on Saturday indicating that there’s a chance he’ll play against the Falcons. Reed suffered a hamstring injury last Thursday at Arizona.

Brown did not practice and has not practiced all week after suffering an ankle injury against Arizona.

Carroll said each would be gametime decisions.

“Jarran got pretty good work today,” Carroll said Saturday. “A little bit more than Duane did at this time. We are waiting all the way through this entire break here to see if we can max it for Duane. But different injuries so doing some different things in how we are handling it and all that.”

If Brown can’t play then Matt Tobin will start at left tackle. It would be his first start as a Seahawk but he has 21 career starts during his time with the Eagles from 2013-16, though none at left tackle.

Still, the likely possibility of Tobin starting means the Seahawks could be using a fourth different starter at left tackle since the beginning of the season.

George Fant began training camp as the starter but was sidelined for the season in the second preseason game with a knee injury. Rees Odhiambo then took over and started the first seven regular season games until the team decided to trade for the 32-year-old Brown, a Pro Bowler from 2012-14. Odhiambo has since been placed on Injured Reserve.

Now with Brown maybe out for at least a week the left tackle job could fall for at least a game to Tobin, who was acquired from Philadelphia in the wake of Fant’s injury in August.

One question is who would be the backup at left tackle to Tobin.

Even if Brown is deemed not healthy enough to start the Seahawks could keep him as active on gameday as an emergency tackle. Rookie Ethan Pocic, who is now the starting left guard with Joeckel out, could also play tackle.

Carroll had said this week that Joeckel had a chance to make it back this week — he has not played since Oct. 8 after it was decided he should have arthroscopic surgery to clean up an injury suffered last year when he was with Jacksonville.

But while Carroll said Joeckel got some good work in practice this week it was decided to hold him out for at least one more game.

This will be the fifth game Joeckel — who signed a one-year contract worth up to $8 million in March as a free agent — will miss.

Carroll said Joeckel is “real close” to returning. “He’s working hard, he’s running but we want to make sure that when he gets back he stays back,” Carroll said.

Wilhoite, who is battling a calf issue, will be replaced by Terence Garvin, who also started the first game of the season at Green Bay.