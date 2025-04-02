The conclusion of the NFL’s annual meetings this week means the turning of the page of the offseason to another phase.

For the Seahawks and the other 31 teams, the focus shifts to the draft — held April 24-26 in Green Bay — and the beginning of offseason programs following it.

Before saying goodbye to the league meetings for good, here are four thoughts and observations.

No indications Seahawks to be sold anytime soon

Seahawks team chair Jody Allen remains almost entirely behind the scenes in stark contrast to many of her colleagues. Dallas’ Jerry Jones provides a steady stream of quotes and news every time he attends one of these events.

That doesn’t mean Allen isn’t involved, according to general manager John Schneider.

Allen attended the league meetings and Schneider said she has been a participant as the Seahawks have made some major moves this offseason, notably the trades of Geno Smith and DK Metcalf.

“We get with her ahead of time like, ‘This is the game plan,’” Schneider said. “… We have to let her know. We have Zooms with her a bunch, (saying): ‘OK, this may be coming, this may be coming. These are alternatives, this is A, B and C, this is what it looks like and it might go quick.’”

Schneider said when Allen gives input it tends to be direct.

“She can make tough decisions,” Schneider said. “She doesn’t waffle.”

A decision there is no indication Allen is making anytime soon is to sell the Seahawks.

In May, a clause in the terms of the 1997 referendum that funded the building of Lumen Field that would require Allen to hand over 10% if the team were sold to the state of Washington will no longer be in effect. It was often reported as 2024, but a source confirmed 2025 is the actual date.

Despite regular conjecture since Paul Allen died in October 2018 that Jody Allen would sell the team, there have been no indications she has considered it — or will consider it anytime soon.

Few businesses may be as reliably profitable as an NFL franchise, which continue to increase markedly in value every season.

Forbes assessed the Seahawks as worth $5.45 billion in August 2024, 15th among NFL teams.

That’s a staggering increase from the $194 million Paul Allen bought the team for in 1997, a 9% increase from the year before and part of a 13% overall annual increase, according to Forbes.

Draft picks provide flexibility

It may be an obvious point that having a lot of picks gives a team more options in the draft. But it’s one worth reiterating, especially with the Seahawks holding five of the top 92 picks.

Via OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks have the sixth-most draft capital, an amount that increased greatly with the additions of second- and third-round picks via the Metcalf and Smith trades.

That means the Seahawks have the inventory to try to move up from 18 if they want, or to pull off a trade if they see a player they like available as the draft unfolds.

“Every year is totally different,” Schneider said. “Having those five picks in the first 92, it allows you to maneuver a little bit depending on how other people see it.”

Schneider said one of his objectives at the league meetings was feeling out some of his colleagues to get a sense of how the draft may unfold.”

With more than three weeks remaining until the draft, Schneider said all options remain on the table.

“Initially, you’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to take five really good players,'” Schneider said of the five picks in the top 92. “But then you get in a situation where it’s like, ‘All right, that guy’s a starter, we should probably move to go get him,’ if you can. It depends on how other people see these guys. But yeah, it allows us the ability to just be more free throughout our draft process.”

Macdonald learning on the job

Another maybe obvious point, but another one worth reiterating because of how it impacts the Seahawks, is that experience breeds learning.

A year ago, Mike Macdonald was not only a rookie head coach but the youngest in the NFL.

He’s no longer either of those things, entering his second season. Former Prosser High standout quarterback Kellen Moore holds the youngest coach title, taking over the New Orleans Saints at the age of 36. Macdonald, at 37, is second.

It wasn’t just Macdonald that was new a year ago, but almost the entire coaching staff as there was only one holdover from the Pete Carroll era — defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott.

That the defensive staff has returned almost intact — and that the offensive staff was remade with a number of veteran coaches who have worked together previously — had Schneider saying he feels the team is further ahead now than a year ago in just about every aspect.

Macdonald agreed, but only to a point, falling back on his general philosophy that there is always work that remains.

“I never feel ahead,” Macdonald said. “You always feel like you’re chasing, there’s always a sense of urgency to what we’re doing.

“But I think having the year together, and again, these are all the people that we’d never worked (together) before, so this is all our first time working together for the most part. (Now) every time you do something, every time you get to a new cadence part of the year, it’s not the first time you’ve ever done it. That was the case last year. So we have a foundational knowledge about how we want to operate, what’s important to us, type of players we’re looking for — all those things, we have some ground that we’re standing on.”

The Seahawks can begin their offseason program April 21.

A new team means a new personality

Asked if the departures of Smith and Metcalf means there is an opportunity for a cultural reset of the locker room, Macdonald said no.

“We’re not resetting anything,” he said.

Not that there won’t be a different feel with the team with new players in key roles.

That was Macdonald’s point — teams always change from year to year, so every team has to create a personality, and that would have been the case if Smith and Metcalf had returned.

What he said won’t change no matter the personnel is the overall philosophy and culture he is trying to create as coach.

“I mean, those guys were incredibly valuable players to us last year,’’ Macdonald said. “But we’ve got new guys right now and so there’s going to be a different spirit in there just having a product of just having different personalities. But we talk about methods and principles. Our principles are going to stay the same about how we operate. The vibe and the personality to the team is definitely going to shift because we have different guys.

“And that’s great. We want to kind of let those guys’ personality shine, and it’s all through the lens of how we want to be and what’s really important to us. But we want to let guys be who they are.”