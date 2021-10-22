Bob Condotta (2-4): Seahawks 24, Saints 16. This feels like something of a make-or-break game for the 2-4 Seahawks. And while much favors, who on paper have the better defense and the more recently accomplished quarterback, here’s to thinking that the Seahawks are due for a home game in which they turn back the clock some and get the kind of prime time win they have made their custom for much of the Carroll era.

Adam Jude (4-2): Saints 28, Seahawks 24, I’m skeptical of the Seahawks’ ability to run the ball against this stout Saints defense, and I’m skeptical of the Seahawks’ ability to slow down Alvin Kamara. Yep, the Seahawks are staring down the barrel of a 2-5 start and some serious panic-time flashes.

Larry Stone (2-4): Seahawks 24, Saints 21. This is pretty much a must-win for the Seahawks to have any semblance of a chance to make the playoffs. And playing at home and in prime time — two of their most favorable variants — they’ll squeak out a win behind Geno Smith.

Matt Calkins (3-3): Saints 24, Seahawks 21. Jameis Winston is no Drew Brees, but he’s been serviceable in succeeding a legend. He’ll do enough Monday to put the Seahawks’ season on the brink.

Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)

Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21

Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*

Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score