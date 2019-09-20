Bob Condotta (1-1)

Seahawks 23, Saints 19. It’s hard to know what to make of the Saints without Drew Brees. Teddy Bridgewater is more-than-competent, and with Sean Payton having a week to prepare an offense around him, the Seahawks will need to play well. But the guess here is the homefield and the edge in the QB battle will be enough to get Seattle to 3-0.

Adam Jude (2-0)

Seahawks 17, Saints 16. Will be interesting to see how the Seahawks employ Ziggy Ansah, in his Seattle debut, opposite Jadeveon Clowney for a defense that managed just one sack at Pittsburgh last week. Just as important, of course, will be the Seahawks’ ability to slow down a New Orleans pass rush that has generated nine sacks through two games, second-most in the NFL.

Larry Stone (1-1)

Seahawks 30, Saints 7. After two nail-biters, the Seahawks are set up for an easier victory against a Saints team adjusting to life without Drew Brees. That’s predicated on their being able to protect Russell Wilson better than they did in the first half against Pittsburgh, but the adjustments Seattle made in the second half bode well.

Matt Calkins (2-0)

Saints 21, Seahawks 20. Seattle beat a bad Bengals team by one point and sneaked by a Steelers squad that lost Big Ben in the middle of the game. The Seahawks are still vulnerable, even if Drew Brees is out for the Saints. Larry forecasting a 23-point victory confirms the overconfidence I feel brewing in the Emerald City. It’s NOLA with the upset.

Week 1

Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks

Jude: 27-16 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks

Week 2

Condotta: 24-20 Steelers

*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks

Stone: 20-17 Steelers

Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

* = closest score