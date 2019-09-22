FINAL

Seattle Seahawks 27

1:25 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »

A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports

QUARTER 4

4:19 | Saints 33, Seahawks 14 All right, folks, time to go home. Alvin Kamara seals this one with a 1-yard touchdown run to finish off a 5-minute, 22-second drive. That’s 13 carries, nine receptions and 152 total yards for Kamara, with scores on the ground and through the air, too.

9:41 | Saints 27, Seahawks 14 On fourth and inches from their own 29-yard line, the Seahawks line up in the shotgun and Russell Wilson sends his receivers deep. He overthrows Malik Turner down the sideline, but Pete Carroll throws a challenge flag, hoping for a pass interference call. Once again, he doesn’t get it. The Saints take over, and the Seahawks have just one timeout remaining.

11:51 | Saints 27, Seahawks 14 Not over yet? Russell Wilson leads the Seahawks down the field and finishes the drive himself to pull Seattle within two touchdowns. We’ve seen Russell lead crazier comebacks before…

That’s our QB! 👏@DangeRussWilson with a 2-yard TD run! Q4: SEA 14, NO 27 pic.twitter.com/fGXF4skOPe — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 22, 2019

QUARTER 3

Three quick-hit thoughts from Adam Jude after three quarters:

The Seahawks’ defense got then stop it needed to open the third quarter. And then it didn’t. Al Woods was flagged for an illegal formation penalty on a New Orleans field goal attempt (that, by the way the Saints actually missed). The penalty gave the Saints a new first down at the Seattle 30-yard line. Seven plays later, Teddy Bridgewater threw a quick pass on fourth down to Michael Thomas for a 1-yard TD, extending New Orleans’ lead to 27-7 midway through the third quarter.

Russell Wilson put together one of the best first halves of his career, but there’s one third-quarter throw he would obviously want back. On fourth-and-5 from the New Orleans’ 13, Tyler Lockett was open on the left side of the end zone. Wilson would take a hit on a blitz right after he released his throw, and the pass was just out of reach of a diving Lockett — perhaps the Seahawks’ last best chance to get back into this one.

You’re not the only one who regrets not taking Kamara No. 1 overall in your fantasy football draft. He has 39 yards rushing, 92 yards receiving and has forced roughly 147 missed tackles today. He is really good.

2:52 | Saints 27, Seahawks 7 The Seahawks catch a break and recover a muffed punt, setting them up on the Saints’ side of the field, even with a personal foul penalty. But Seattle comes away empty handed. Russell Wilson handed off Chris Carson on third and 6 from the 14-yard line, then after no gain, just overthrows an open Tyler Lockett in the end zone on fourth down. The Saints take over, still up 20 with the clock ticking.

7:44 | Saints 27, Seahawks 7 Once again, when it appeared the Saints would settle for a field goal, they get into the end zone instead. This time, New Orleans got to the point of attempting a 53-yard field goal, which Will Lutz missed, but Seattle was called for an illegal formation, extending the Saints’ drive. The Seahawks put up a goal-line stand, but on fourth down, Teddy Bridgewater finds Michael Thomas to put the Saints up 20.

Coach Payton dialed it up on 4th down 👀@teddyb_h2o and @Cantguardmike with the rest 🙌#Saints up 20 pic.twitter.com/mSm135uNtW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 22, 2019

QUARTER 2

Three quick-hit thoughts from Bob Condotta after the first half:

Chris Carson is by far Seattle’s best tailback and one of the most talented players on the team. But his fumbles are officially a big issue as he officially lost a third in three games — he was not credited with another that he could have been last week. All three have led to opponent touchdowns, this one returned for a score that put the Saints ahead 13-7. Carson came back in the next series largely because he had to — C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer are the only other alternatives.

Seattle decided to try to make something happen when it got the ball back after the Alvin Kamara TD that made it 20-7 at their own 21. But then, why didn’t the Seahawks use their time outs? Seattle had two, but didn’t use either after a completion on first down to the 30. There were officially 10 seconds left when the next play snapped and Wilson scrambled around and then hit DK Metcalf 54 yards downfield. The Seahawks tried to call time to at least set up a field goal from the 16. But time ran out before Seattle could call time.

Kamara’s TD came on a play in which he evaded tackles attempts from both of Seattle safeties Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill. McDougald had the best shot at him near the sidelines. But Kamara not only kept his feet but stayed in bounds to tiptoe down the sidelines and score. Not something that happens in the Thomas-Chancellor days.

0:00 | Saints 20, Seahawks 7 Yup, triple zeros. And, double checking, yes, the Seahawks did have two timeouts left. Some weird (or bad?) clock management leaves the Seahawks with nothing despite Russell Wilson finding DK Metcalf for the first time today on a 54-yard bomb. It could have set up Seattle up with points entering the half, but by the time Metcalf came to the ground, there was no time left.

Just before the half… DK Metcalf shows off his strength on this 54-yard catch! @DKM14 #NOvsSEA 📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j pic.twitter.com/kTmZUrWvVj — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019

0:33 | Saints 20, Seahawks 7 The Saints appeared on their way to a field goal entering the half, but instead come away with a touchdown after some pour tackling by the Seahawks. Alvin Kamara is able to walk into the end zone on a 29-yard screen pass after shaking off the few Seattle defenders who weren’t blitzing.

How did Alvin Kamara stay in bounds 🤔😱 @A_kamara6 pic.twitter.com/cKWmBfKpaA — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 22, 2019

6:50 | Saints 13, Seahawks 7 Chris Carson appeared to have completed a impressive run, but instead it turned into his third fumble in three weeks. Eli Apple appeared to punch the ball out, and amid the confusion, Von Bell returned it nearly untouched for a touchdown. The Seahawks do get some respite — New Orleans misses the PAT.

What a turn of events on this play for the Saints 😮 pic.twitter.com/Qn77AcZXqb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 22, 2019

QUARTER 1

Three quick-hit thoughts from Adam Jude after one quarter:

One of the Seahawks’ priorities in the offseason was to bolster special teams units that the team felt underperformed last season — hence, part of the reason they gave for drafting linebackers Cody Barton (third round) and Ben Burr-Kirven (fifth round) and for signing veteran Nick Bellore. Which is part of the reason New Orleans’ punt-return touchdown in the first quarter was so puzzling. Michael Dickson was backed up to the end zone, but his punt was subpar — certainly by his lofty standards — and made the coverage more challenging. Still, can’t happen. It’s the first punt-return TD the Seahawks have allowed since 2015.

They were perfect together last year. They’ve been pretty darn fantastic again so far this season. Russell Wilson scrambled on third down and found Tyler Lockett for a 32-yard gain late in the first quarter. Three plays later, Wilson connected again with Lockett in the back right corner of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown — tying the score at 7-7.

Perhaps you’ve heard how loud CenturyLink Field can be. Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints got a reminder in the first quarter — the Saints offensive line was flagged for four penalties, including two false starts. That should bode well for Jadeveon Clowney, Ziggy Ansah and Seattle’s pass rush as the game progresses.

2:24 | Seahawks 7, Saints 7 The Seahawks are on the board. Russell Wilson connects with Tyler Lockett to get Seattle into the red zone, then finds him again in the end zone. The eight-yard pass capped a six-play, 64-yard drive and was Wilson’s sixth TD pass of the year.

Russell Wilson doing his best @deanrutz impression 📸pic.twitter.com/eWXlOtsmHH — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 22, 2019

12:06 | Saints 7, Seahawks 0 So … not a great start for Seattle. A penalty on the first play of the game puts the Seahawks in a first-and-20 hole, leading to a three-and-out. Another penalty forces them to re-try the punt, and Deonte Harris returns the second attempt 53 yards for a touchdown.

One move and GONE. Deonte Harris takes the punt return 53 yards to the house! #NOvsSEA 📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j pic.twitter.com/bpHkhQlAUj — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019

PREGAME

11:57 a.m. Running back Rashaad Penny did not recover well enough from a hamstring injured suffered late in practice Friday and is inactive for Sunday’s game against New Orleans.

Advertising

However, cornerback Tre Flowers got the go-ahead to play during a pregame workout and is active. Flowers turned his ankle in practice on Thursday and was listed as limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

Advertising

The other inactive players for Seattle besides Penny are defensive end L.J. Collier, offensive lineman Ethan Pocic, receivers Garry Jennings and John Ursua, safety Tedric Thompson and cornerback Neiko Thorpe.

Pocic is dealing with a neck injury and Thorpe and Thompson hamstring issues.

Collier, Jennings and Ursua — each among the team’s 11 draft picks this past April – are all healthy scratches.

Maybe the most eye-catching is Collier, who was the team’s first-round pick out of TCU.

Collier made his NFL debut last Sunday at Pittsburgh after missing all four preseason games and the regular season opener with a sprained ankle.

Collier played 16 snaps without recording a stat and was described by coach Pete Carroll later as looking “rusty.’’

With every other defensive lineman healthy, though, Collier is a healthy scratch. Notably, Ziggy Ansah is active for the first time — as the team had said he would be Friday — and will make his Seattle debut.

Seattle has eight active defensive linemen: Ansah, Jadeveon Clowney, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Rasheem Green, Quinton Jefferson, Bryan Mone and Branden Jackson.

With Penny out, the Seahawks are expected to use C.J. Prosise as the backup to starting tailback Chris Carson. — Bob Condotta