Darrell Taylor inactive week after scary injury
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke optimistically all week of defensive end Darrell Taylor being able to play Monday against the Saints, eight days after he was carted off the field in Pittsburgh with a neck injury.
But Taylor ultimately was not able to make it back as he was listed as one of the team’s six inactive players against the Saints.
Taylor practiced on a limited basis both Thursday and Saturday and was full on Friday, which led to some of Carroll’s high hopes that Taylor — who leads the team in sacks with four — would make it back. But Taylor was listed as questionable with Carroll saying he would be a game-time decision. Carroll said Taylor had a stiff neck but no other injury.
Seattle’s other five inactives were guard Damien Lewis, defensive end L.J. Collier, cornerback John Reid, quarterback Jacob Eason and tackle Stone Forsythe.
Lewis started the first six games at left guard before suffering a shoulder injury at Pittsburgh. Jamarco Jones will step in for Lewis.
Reid was also questionable with a knee injury.
Collier, Eason and Forsythe were healthy scratches.
For Collier, it is now the fifth time in seven games he has been a healthy scratch with the team’s No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft having played just 39 snaps this season.
Collier being inactive means the team has again sided with Robert Nkemdiche in the team’s defensive line rotation. Nkemdiche was inactive two games ago against the Rams when Collier was last active.
Wilson replicates pregame workout routine
As Seattle’s four healthy quarterbacks took to the field about two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, so did the team’s injured quarterback — Russell Wilson.
Wearing an action green jacket and headphones and with a play sheet on his wrist, Wilson repeated the workout routine he first enacted Sunday at Pittsburgh, acting out plays and two-minute drills, weaving his way up and down the field.
The NFL Network reported Saturday that Wilson will have surgery this week to remove a pin from the middle finger on his right hand, on which he suffered a dislocation and a ruptured tendon.
Wilson had the same wrap on his middle two fingers on Monday that he has had since the surgery on Oct. 8.
