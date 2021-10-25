FINAL: Saints 13, Seahawks 10
5:15 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
Third quarter impressions
Defense doing its part
The Seahawks defense, after a rough finish to the first half, got a much-needed three-and-out to open the third quarter.
Sidney Jones made a nice play on the ball to force an incompletion on third-and-2, and the Saints went three-and-out.
Seattle closed the third quarter with the game’s first turnover — a fumble by Adam Trautman forced by Ugo Amadi and recovered by Jordyn Brooks. That, as it stands, has to rank as the play of the year for the Seahawks defense.
The Seahawks defense is far from perfect tonight — it’s almost as if they didn’t know about Alvin Kamara — but it is doing enough to keep this close.
Now, about that Seahawks offense …
Missed opportunity
Thanks, in part, to two personal-foul penalties on the Saints, the Seahawks had a first down at the New Orleans 31-yard line on their first drive.
It quickly went south from there.
Geno Smith was sacked on back-to-back plays — the second sack was particularly egregious on the part of the QB — and then took a timeout before the play clock wound down on the third-and-19 plays. Yikes.
Worse yet, after Travis Homer’s 14-yard run on third down, Jason Myers missed what would have been the tying field goal, from 44 yards, wide right.
The Seahawks aren’t doing much offensively — Pete Carroll aid they were going to run it, and then run it more, and, well, it’s not working so well, is it?
But after the Saints turnover, Myers got another chance and redeemed himself with a 50-yard field goal — it’s good — to tie the score 10-10 as we enter the fourth quarter.
Where’s DK?
We all saw DK Metcalf’s brilliant 84-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Remember that? That was fun, yeah?
Want another brilliant idea?
Throw it to DK again!
And then again after that!
And then, I don’t know, maybe a few more times after that!
Metcalf’s touchdown catch-and-run remains his only target — his only target! — through three quarters.
That doesn’t seem right, does it?
Hasselbeck gives rousing induction speech
Matt Hasselbeck’s name will live forever in the team’s Ring of Honor as he was inducted during halftime of Monday night’s game.
He gave a speech that also may be remembered forever by those who were there as Hasselbeck enthusiastically and raucously thanked fans, coaches and teammates.
Hasselbeck recalled the memorable 2005 game against the Giants had 11 false starts and told fans “you did that."
Then he told fans “when Paul Allen raised that 12 flag for the first time ever at the NFC Championship Game that was the great atmosphere of any football game I’ve ever been a part of. You set the table for what was going to happen that day."
And he called the famous Marshawn Lynch “Beast Quake" run in what turned out to be Hasselbeck’s final game as a Seahawk in 2010 saying “We did it together. … Marshawn was a beast and you were the quake. And that’s why it’s the Beast Quake game."
Hasselbeck became the 13th member of the Ring of Honor. His coach, Mike Holmgren, will be inducted next Sunday against the Jaguars.
“You’ll see my name up there but don’t just think of me, think of those teammates, I would never have gone in without them," Hasselbeck said before listing off a dozen or so names of teammates from his era.
Jason Myers misses 44-yard field goal
The drive: Nine plays, 32 yards, 4:46.
The story: Jason Myers missed a 44-yard field goal wide right to end this one. Oof.
Next possession: Saints start at own 26.
Time left: 8:48 in 3Q.
Seahawks force Saints to punt on first second-half drive
The drive: Three plays, 8 yards, 1:31.
The story: Nice stop for the Seahawks coming out of halftime after losing the lead right before the half.
Next possession: Seahawks start at their 12.
Time left: 13:29 in 3Q.
Halftime impressions
Danger time for Seahawks
Well, this game turned in the second quarter, during which the Saints absolutely dominated with drives of 86 and 85 yards to take a 10-7 lead.
New Orleans outgained Seattle 177-18 in the quarter, holding Seattle to 1.6 yards per play (18 yards on 11 plays).
Seattle had been hoping to get the running game going to take some pressure off Geno Smith and the passing attack.
But that went nowhere in the second quarter with Seattle held to minus-2 yards on four attempts with Rashaad Penny held to minus-2 yards on two attempts and Alex Collins 1 yard on one attempt.
The Saints get the ball first to start the third quarter and that will be a pretty pivotal series.
Kamara eating up Seattle
Yep Alvin Kamara ate up Seattle in that quarter with 103 yards on seven receptions on seven targets. Seattle played a lot of nickel and dime defense on passing downs in the first half, but Kamara had his way with the likes of safety Ryan Neal anyway.
Seattle has done a nice job on the Saints’ running game. But the Saints have done a good job adjusting to that and getting the ball to Kamara anyway.
Taunting penalty a killer
That was a brutal penalty on tight end Gerald Everett that moved Seattle back from the Saints' 45 to Seattle’s own 40 on the drive before halftime.
But while it seemed iffy, maybe it was karma for the refs throwing a flag on Marshon Lattimore for his tiff with DK Metcalf in the first quarter.
The broader lesson for players is that refs are calling it tighter than ever on taunting.
Saints strike quickly with Kamara TD before halftime
The scoring play: Jameis Winston passes short to the right to Alvin Kamara for a 13-yard touchdown.
The drive: Seven plays, 85 yards, 1:46.
The story: The Saints made that two-minute-plus drill look way too easy. With just 40 seconds left, they'll also get the ball to start the second half. Not an encouraging ending to the half for the Seahawks.
The score: Saints 10, Seahawks 7.
Seahawks punt back to Saints before halftime
The drive: Seven plays, 18 yards, 1:57.
The story: With their third punt following the DK Metcalf touchdown, the Seahawks will give the Saints a chance to take the lead before halftime here.
Next possession: Saints start at their own 15.
Time left: 2:32 in 2Q.
Saints' long drive ends in chip field goal
The scoring play: Saints kicker Brian Johnson hits a 21-yard field goal.
The drive: 19 plays, 86 yards, 10:16.
The story: Nineteen plays, 10 minutes and two QB sneaks on fourth down later ... the Seahawks defense held the Saints to a field goal.
The score: Seahawks 7, Saints 3. 4:23 left in 2Q.
First quarter impressions
Run it up
Alex Collins got the start at running back for the Seahawks. No surprise there after his 100-yard rushing performance last week in Pittsburgh.
And no surprise either that Pete Carroll got his wish — the Seahawks came out looking to establish the run. And, yes, that’s a wise call for a number of reasons, not the least of which are the wet and windy conditions here at Lumen Field.
Collins got all three carries — coming up just short of a first down — on the Seahawks’ opening three-and-out drive. Collins then got the carry on the first play of the second drive. And while that carry didn’t go anywhere — a gain of zero yards — it did help set up the next play …
DK time
… which would up being the Seahawks’ longest play of the season.
Oh yes, that was Geno Smith to DK Metcalf (who else!?!) for an 84-yard touchdown. It is indeed the longest play of the season for the Seahawks — and the third-longest pass play in franchise history.
Fittingly, it’s the longest pass play since Matt Hasselbeck to Ben Obomanu for 87 yards in 2010 — with Hasselbeck in the building tonight for his induction into the team’s Ring of Honor.
Metcalf beat Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on the play — and, yeah, maybe Metcalf got away with a push-off along the Saints sideline. And, yeah, the sideshow of Metcalf vs. Lattimore is as entertaining as the game itself so far, with both guys pushing and shoving and trash-talking with equal zeal so far.
Lattimore was flagged for an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on the Seahawks’ next drive, helping the Seahawks get out of the shadow of their end zone. These are the type of matchups that Metcalf loves, but he also has to be careful and not cost his team a needless penalty here too.
Hey, a sack!
The Seahawks are playing without sack leader Darrell Taylor, their breakout edge rusher. No one else on the Seahawks defense had more than one sack coming into the game, and getting to Jameis Winston has to be priority for this defense tonight. Well, they got to Winston late in the first quarter — Kerry Hyder was the first one there, and Rasheem Green helped clean up, forcing the Saints to punt for the third time in the first quarter. The Seahawks will need more of that.
Third-down sack forces Saints into another punt
The drive: Three plays, minus-2 yards, 1:30.
Next possession: Seahawks start on own 41.
Time left: 1:29 in 1Q.
Seahawks punt back to Saints
The drive: Six plays, 15 yards, 3:03.
Next possession: Saints start at own 18.
Time left: 2:52 in 1Q.
Seahawks force Saints into another punt
The drive: Seven plays, 33 yards, 4:13.
Next possession: Seahawks start on their 1.
Time left: 5:55 in 1Q.
Seahawks strike first with long DK touchdown
The scoring play: Geno Smith passes deep to DK Metcalf, who takes it to the house for an 84-yard touchdown.
The drive: Two plays, 84 yards, 0:51.
The story: Pretty good start!
The score: Seahawks 7, Saints 0.
Seahawks defense stops Saints on first possession
The drive: Four plays, 9 yards, 1:42.
The story: Jameis Winston opens the game with two poor throws, and the Saints punt back to Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
Next possession: Seahawks start on own 8.
Time left: 11:09 in 1Q.
Seahawks go three-and-out on first drive
The drive: Three plays, 9 yards, 2:19.
Next possession: Saints start at own 20.
Time left: 12:41 in 1Q.
Darrell Taylor inactive week after scary injury
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke optimistically all week of defensive end Darrell Taylor being able to play Monday against the Saints, eight days after he was carted off the field in Pittsburgh with a neck injury.
But Taylor ultimately was not able to make it back as he was listed as one of the team’s six inactive players against the Saints.
Taylor practiced on a limited basis both Thursday and Saturday and was full on Friday, which led to some of Carroll’s high hopes that Taylor — who leads the team in sacks with four — would make it back. But Taylor was listed as questionable with Carroll saying he would be a game-time decision. Carroll said Taylor had a stiff neck but no other injury.
Seattle’s other five inactives were guard Damien Lewis, defensive end L.J. Collier, cornerback John Reid, quarterback Jacob Eason and tackle Stone Forsythe.
Lewis started the first six games at left guard before suffering a shoulder injury at Pittsburgh. Jamarco Jones will step in for Lewis.
Reid was also questionable with a knee injury.
Collier, Eason and Forsythe were healthy scratches.
For Collier, it is now the fifth time in seven games he has been a healthy scratch with the team’s No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft having played just 39 snaps this season.
Collier being inactive means the team has again sided with Robert Nkemdiche in the team’s defensive line rotation. Nkemdiche was inactive two games ago against the Rams when Collier was last active.
Wilson replicates pregame workout routine
As Seattle’s four healthy quarterbacks took to the field about two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, so did the team’s injured quarterback — Russell Wilson.
Wearing an action green jacket and headphones and with a play sheet on his wrist, Wilson repeated the workout routine he first enacted Sunday at Pittsburgh, acting out plays and two-minute drills, weaving his way up and down the field.
The NFL Network reported Saturday that Wilson will have surgery this week to remove a pin from the middle finger on his right hand, on which he suffered a dislocation and a ruptured tendon.
Wilson had the same wrap on his middle two fingers on Monday that he has had since the surgery on Oct. 8.
