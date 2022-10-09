1Q | Saints 3, Seahawks 0
10 a.m. | Caesars Superdome | New Orleans
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Seahawks make two veteran CBs inactive, rolling with just four active WRs
Seattle’s list of six inactive players for Sunday’s game at New Orleans included two veteran cornerbacks — Justin Coleman and Sidney Jones IV — but did not include the name of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who is healthy and ready to play Sunday.
Coleman was listed as questionable with a calf injury that has held him out the past three games, and will miss a fourth straight game against the Saints, with rookie Coby Bryant expected to again fill the nickel corner spot.
Jones was not on the injury report and played last week, rotating in with Michael Jackson at left cornerback. But the Seahawks are going a different direction with their backup cornerbacks, with Artie Burns active for the first time this year and apparently set to play if needed.
Seattle also has cornerbacks Xavier Crawford and Isaiah Dunn active to fill the special teams snaps at that position.
Also inactive for Seattle are receivers Dareke Young and Marquise Goodwin, offensive lineman Jake Curhan and safety Teez Tabor. With Tabor inactive, the Seahawks are making active rookie Joey Blount, who has missed time lately with a hamstring injury.
Young and Goodwin being inactive means Seattle has just four receivers active. Young was hurt last week in practice and Goodwin re-aggravated an old injury in practice this week.
Walker was listed as questionable with a shoulder issue, but coach Pete Carroll said on Friday he was expected to play.
Seahawks’ 2022 rookies have potential to be team’s stars of the future
RENTON — There were plenty of memes circling social media Thursday showing Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider beaming with delight. The implication was the two were celebrating trading Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson this past offseason, as the signal caller has flailed through his first five games in Denver.
And though it’s likely true that Carroll and Schneider have been content with their decision — particularly because they own the 2-3 Broncos’ 2023 first-round draft pick — there are other reasons for the pair to be all smiles lately. After all, it looks as if they have hit pay dirt with their rookie class — most notably with tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas and cornerback Tariq Woolen.
Before current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started playing like an MVP candidate, this season was supposed to be about the development of Seattle’s younger players. Comparisons to 2011 abounded, a down year record-wise in the Carroll era, but one in which integral pieces to the Super Bowl years found their NFL footing.
This year, we’re again seeing first-year starters who are potential stars — beginning with the big guys up front.
Geno Smith and Rashaad Penny have revived the Seahawks’ offense. Can they keep it going against the Saints?
RENTON — Geno Smith and Rashaad Penny might be the perfect representations of the team they play for.
Just as the 2022 Seahawks were largely given up for dead following the trade of Russell Wilson after a decade as one of the NFL’s powers, so, too, were Smith and Penny each recently considered as little more than afterthoughts despite entering the league as high draft choices with high expectations.
But as Smith and Penny continued to revive their careers last Sunday in leading the Seahawks to a 48-45 victory in Detroit, so, too, did they continue to breathe life into Seattle’s season.
Each had days as good as any they’d had before.
Here’s what to watch for when the Seahawks take on the Saints in Week 5 — plus Bob Condotta’s pick
Pete Carroll’s record against the New Orleans Saints looks a little spotty at first glance — just 1-4 as coach of the Seahawks.
But that doesn’t include two playoff wins, two of the biggest in Seahawks history — the Beast Quake game against the defending Super Bowl champion Saints following the 2010 season, and a divisional playoff win en route to a Super Bowl title following the 2013 season.
Carroll has lost both of his trips to New Orleans as coach of the Seahawks including the most recent, 25-20 in 2016, and three in a row, including a 13-10 win for the Saints at Lumen Field last year.
He gets another crack at the Saints on Sunday.
Here are our weekly keys to the game and prediction.
