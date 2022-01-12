Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs is expected to need four to five months to recover from surgery on Tuesday to repair a dislocated ankle and broken fibula, according to a report from the NFL Network, the league’s official media arm.

But the surgery was deemed a success without complications, according to the report.

Diggs confirmed that with a tweet Tuesday night stating: “Surgery was a success! Super grateful! Thank you all!”

Diggs had the surgery done in Green Bay by Robert Anderson, a surgeon known for his work with athletes and feet. He also conducted a surgery in 2017 on Richard Sherman when the then-Seahawks cornerback tore his Achilles tendon.

That timeline for Diggs likely knocks him out of any on-field participation in the offseason program, which begins April 18, but indicates he’ll be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

Of course, he first has to either re-sign with the Seahawks or find a few team.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team hopes to bring Diggs back.

“I haven’t talked to him about that, but it should be implicit for us in messaging because our message has not changed,” Carroll said. “All I can tell you is that he is an awesome part of our team, and we would love to have him with us. This injury is not going to be one that is going to keep him from playing, so we just have to go through it. Unfortunately, it is a really difficult offseason for him in the first three or four months, but he will get back, get going, and we would love to have him with us.”

Diggs had wanted a new deal before the season and after a brief “hold-in” agreed to a restructure in which the Seahawks turned some of his base salary into bonus and added a void year. That also gave Diggs injury protection for the 2022 season in case he could not play, reported to be up to $2 million. But that deal also means Diggs will count $2.5 million against Seattle’s cap in dead money regardless of if he re-signs (he would not have had dead money on the 2022 cap if his contract had not been redone).

Diggs completed what was a three-year, $18 million deal he signed with Detroit in 2018 before being traded to Seattle in 2019.

It likely would have taken more than that to get him to re-up with the Seahawks in the offseason.

Now the question is what he will command at age 29, coming off a season in which he was named to the Pro Bowl — and with his injury appearing as if it shouldn’t be a factor.

Diggs is represented by David Mulugheta, who also represented former Seahawk Earl Thomas and was the agent for Bobby Wagner before Wagner represented himself before his most recent contract in 2019.

Pro Football Focus this week rated Diggs as the 52nd best free agent and speculated his value at three years, $24 million with $13.5 million guaranteed.

“Diggs could push for a contract similar to those recently doled out to the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmie Ward (three years, $28.5 million), former Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (four years, $42 million) and former Houston Texans safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. three years, $22.5 million). All three players are under 6-foot and were at least 28 years old at the time of signing.”

A factor last offseason was also that Seattle had to re-up strong safety Jamal Adams to a four-year deal worth up to $18 million annually.

Adams is recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder but is also expected to be ready for training camp.