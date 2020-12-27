Six days after being selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time, free safety Quandre Diggs helped lead the Seahawks’ best defensive performance of the season with his team-leading fifth interception of the season.

The interception came late in the second quarter, at the Seattle 10-yard line, when Rams QB Jared Goff was running to his right, near the sideline, and floated a pass across his body. It was by far Goff’s worst throw of the day — not even close to his intended receiver — and Diggs made a diving interception to haul it in.

“I made one of the worst plays I think I’ve made in my career,” Goff told reporters.

Diggs got up and returned the interception 25 yards.

“My coaches always told me in high school when I was a quarterback never throw the ball across your body,” Diggs said. “That’s what I was taught. That’s what I live by. I was able to capitalize on a play, make a play, help my team. Then I showed you (on the return) how I used to do things in high school — you know, shakin’ and spin move and jukin’ the whole team.”

Diggs had two interceptions off Goff a year ago, including a pick-six. Diggs had come to Seattle in a mid-season trade last year from Detroit, where he played his first four and a half seasons.

“Being able to go out there and play in championship game (and) winning division for the first time in my career is dope,” he said. “I’m eager to see that banner up at the VMAC, so I can look at that every day while we’re in meetings. And we got the hat and T-shirt, and it capped off a great week. I mean, my first time (for the) Pro Bowl. I feel like I’m finally getting respect I deserve.”

Goff’s status unclear

Goff dislocated the thumb on his right (throwing) hand and his availability for the Rams’ regular-season finale against Arizona is in question, according to an ESPN report. The Rams’ backup QB is John Wolford, an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Wake Forest. He has never attempted an NFL pass.