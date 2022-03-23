As part of his rehabilitation from a gruesome leg injury suffered in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ Jan. 9 season finale, Quandre Diggs said he was performing back flips and cartwheels during a workout Wednesday morning.

“So, I mean, I think I’m (making) pretty good progress,” he deadpanned.

Indeed, the Pro Bowl free safety said he is on schedule in his five-month recovery from a broken fibula and dislocated ankle, and he sounded eager to get back to work after signing a three-year, $40 million contract to stay with the Seahawks.

Diggs was not, however, doing back flips and cartwheels when he learned earlier this month that the Seahawks had traded away star QB Russell Wilson and released star linebacker Bobby Wagner on the same day.

“You see Russ and Bobby go and it’s like, ‘Sheesh, what mode are we in?’” Diggs said.

Conversations with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll helped convince Diggs of the team’s forward-thinking direction.

“Being able to talk to Pete, being able to understand that we’re not in a rebuild mode, we’re trying to get this thing back rolling and build a team differently a little bit,” Diggs said in a video call with local reporters Wednesday. “It’s tough to see those guys go. (They’re) big leaders, two big guys that played a critical part (in) my career. It sucks to see them go.

“… I just gotta trust in what I’ve been told and what we talked about. For me, it’s hard to see Pete on a full rebuild. Just the way he’s wired, the way he’s triggered, he’s always been about competing and winning every day. That’s always been his deal. For me to think that he’s not in it to win it, I mean, it would be crazy for me to believe that. … So I’m gonna do my job to make sure it’s not a rebuild and just go out there and make plays.”

Diggs, 29, said about 15 teams showed interest when he became a free agent earlier this month.

“I had to make a decision based on myself and my family … and we thought this was the best decision for us,” he said. “Just being comfortable (in Seattle with) people who understand the rehab process that I have to go through. And for them to continue to believe in me and trust in me and stand by me through my injury, I think that’s been pretty dope.”

Sidney Jones glad to be back, too

In returning to the Seahawks’ secondary, cornerback Sidney Jones said he is getting a chance to return to his coverage roots at UW.

Jones signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million to come back to Seattle. He started 11 games last season with the Seahawks, who acquired him from Jacksonville in August for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

“It’s amazing,” said Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round draft pick. “I’ve had a rough start to my career (in) my Philadelphia days. … When I started, I wasn’t doing the best, but wasn’t doing the worst. Not to my standards, of course. I was just getting my feet wet. So just to continue that progression and get better and better all year, that’s one thing I love about football. You can control your own destiny and your progress. So making that progress and continuing that was great. And that’s important to me. Being back in Seattle means everything to me.”

Under new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, the Seahawks are shifting to more of a 3-4 scheme, and Jones said he expects to play more man-to-man coverage this season — a style that helped him become an All-American with the Huskies in 2016.

“What I love about it … it sounds exactly like my days at Washington. Tight match, Cover 3-type stuff, mixed in with other stuff,” Jones said. “That’s the generic basis of the defense and basically playing ball, playing ‘man’ and locking your guy down one-on-one. So that’s right in my wheelhouse.”