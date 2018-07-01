Kam Chancellor suffered a neck injury last season, now, his football career might be over.

In a cryptic Twitter post on Sunday evening, Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor appeared to announce his retirement.

“I’ve played through all types of bruises and injuries at a high level, but this one I just can’t ignore,” Chancellor wrote in a long tweet.

“To walk away from the game by choice is one thing, but to walk away from the game because of the risk of paralysis is another,” Chancellor wrote. “My final test showed no healing.”

Chancellor was referring to the neck injury he suffered last November in the Seahawks’ win over the Cardinals. Chancellor has not played a game since. He was ruled out for the remainder of the season, and the Seahawks were unsure of whether he would be able to return, though, Pete Carroll said the injury was significant.

Chancellor’s tweet indicates the injury led to his decision to retire.

The tweet was titled “My Last Chance!!!” While Chancellor never actually used the word “retire” in the tweet, he strongly hinted at it.

He finished by saying, “Time for the next chapter.”

Chancellor was a four-time Pro-Bowler for the Seahawks. He was drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and over the next few years, became one of the league’s best strong safeties. He was an integral part of the Seahawks’ famed Legion of Boom defensive secondary, and with his retirement, uncertainty over Earl Thomas’ future with the team hovering, and and Richard Sherman now playing in San Francisco, the only remaining member of the Legion of Boom is Byron Maxwell.