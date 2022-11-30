RENTON — With every step Seahawks rookie Joey Blount took Sunday, carrying the team flag out of the tunnel before the game, running down on kickoffs and punts during it, they were there with him.

And, Blount says, his three former University of Virginia teammates and good friends — D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. — will remain with him for the first of his career and his life.

Each were killed in a shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Nov. 13, news Blount — a safety who made Seattle’s roster this year as an undrafted rookie free agent — received as he arrived back in Seattle following the Seahawks game in Munich against Tampa Bay.

“I think about them every day,” Blount said Wednesday. “And I just realize the game of football, there are a lot of whys that will motivate you to play — family, friends, goals — but for me my purpose got a lot bigger because those three young men, their dreams were to be where I’m at and they couldn’t get there, so I want to make sure that their fires and flames never burn out.”

Blount honored them in Sunday’s game against the Raiders with specially prepared cleats that featured the phrase “UVAStrong” as well as each of their uniform numbers, shoes he plans to wear the rest of the season including Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams during the NFL’s annual My Cause My Cleats weekend.

“I just felt like I need something to keep them with me so I thought of shoes,” Blount said. “Because it’s like ‘my cleats my cause’ is the same week — I was like I’m going to do this for them, so I did that immediately.”

Blount said he grew close to each of the three during his years at Virginia, but especially so with Perry, who was on the verge of completing his fourth year with the Cavaliers as an outside linebacker (Chandler and Davis were each receivers finishing their junior seasons).

Perry and Blount’s roommate, defensive end Mandy Alonso, attended the same high school, Gulliver Prep in Miami, and Blount said from the minute Perry arrived on campus, the group became close.

Wednesday, he recalled how Perry was a studio art major who had a particular interest in pottery, and the many moments they experienced together just being regular college kids when they weren’t playing football.

“All three of them I had special relationships with but D’Sean in particular, he was definitely under my wing for sure,” Blount said. “We’d take him out to eat, me and my roommate would drive him and his roommate around, just like a little brother who I ended up looking up to. … I shared some of the greatest memories with him individually. Just him being two years younger than me I often times looked up to him for what he did in my life, his impact, the way he carried himself.”

That’s why it was especially important for Blount to attend Perry’s funeral in Miami last weekend, even if it meant a grueling three days both physically and emotionally.

Blount took a redeye Thursday night to Miami for the viewing and funeral on Friday and Saturday, and then another back to Seattle after, landing at Sea-Tac after midnight, getting a few hours sleep and then back to Lumen Field for the game Sunday.

Blount said Seattle coach Pete Carroll told him to do whatever he needed to deal with his emotions and grief.

But Blount said he never considered not playing, “I wanted to play for them no matter the circumstances I had to go through.”

Blount, who has six tackles and one fumble recovery this year on special teams, played 14 special teams snaps against the Raiders.

“It was real (tough), not just physically but emotionally hard because every time I stepped on the field I would just talk to them in my head just say a little word, like ‘this play is for you,’” he said. “I’ve got to always remind myself even when I’m tired that this rep is not just for me but it’s for other people that were proud of me, that wished they could be in my shoes that I’m playing for. So it was a really emotional game for me. Physically I was tired — it was a lot of traveling, and I was just worn out from all the emotions and crying that I did. But it was a statement game.”

Since Seattle had its bye following the Tampa Bay game, Blount spent the following week at home in Atlanta. When he returned, Blount said, “I just felt I wanted to be there.”

He discussed it with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll who he said “gave me a leaning and a loving shoulder to talk about it and just understand and listen to.”

Attending the funeral, Blount said, allowed him to “get closure so that I could cope better and also say my last words to him and his family.”

And it was those words with Perry’s mother and father that he said he will also carry with him forever.

“I saw his dad and saw his mom, gave them a hug and I wasn’t really for sure, I didn’t really know if they remembered me because I was the high school friend’s roommate,” Blount said. “But what he told me is something that really just stuck with me to this day, that his son spoke highly of me and just like valued my friendship with him, and the same way I viewed him, he viewed me back, and that it was real love, and as a man he thanked me for taking care of his son and always being there for him. And there was just little things for me to hear that from his dad made that trip all worth it, flying across the country was so worth it just to know that my love for him was reciprocated and that he shared that with his parents and told someone else about how special our relationship was.”