Jamal Adams was one of the Seahawks’ most vociferous cheerleaders during Sunday’s 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers, a ubiquitous presence in his white jacket jumping with arms raised high during big moments.

When the Seahawks play next on Oct. 2 at the New York Giants, Adams won’t just be on the field.

“Jamal will be playing,” coach Pete Carroll said during his postgame news conference.

Adams has not played since suffering a torn quad muscle in the regular-season opener against Denver on Sept. 12, 2022. Adams had been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, with Carroll saying Friday he had a chance to make it back, but the team decided to give him one more week.

The game will undoubtedly hold a lot of meaning for Adams, as it will not only be a return after more than a year away from football but the game will also be played on the same MetLife Stadium field he called home as a member of the New York Jets from 2017-19 before being traded to Seattle.

Carroll said cornerback Riq Woolen, who sat out the Carolina game with a chest injury, may be back as well, saying “Tariq has a great chance to come back.”

Tre Brown started at right cornerback in place of Woolen on Sunday but left early in the second quarter with a concussion and was replaced by Michael Jackson.

Seattle had two other players leave and not return — defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones with a hip injury and outside linebacker Darrell Taylor with a shin injury. Carroll did not offer ETAs for a return for either.

Getting Adams and Woolen back will help replenish a secondary that has taken some injury hits — nickel back Coby Bryant also did not play Sunday due to a toe injury.

“We’re lucky that we have that kind of depth,” Carroll said. “And we’ll come back — and we are going to get a bunch of guys back next week — and it’s going to be really exciting to see those guys come back to us.”

Among other players who could come back, Carroll mentioned right tackle Charles Cross, who has missed the last two games with a toe injury.

“Charles has a real chance next week so we’ll see how that works,” Carroll said.