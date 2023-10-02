EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jamal Adams’ return from 385 days away from football lasted just nine plays.

Adams got the start Monday night against the Giants, working in a three-safety set throughout the first defensive possession of the game, his first action since Sept. 12, 2022 when he suffered a torn quad muscle against the Denver Broncos.

But Adams left the game to be evaluated for a concussion after making a tackle on New York quarterback Daniel Jones on a second-and-11 play at the Seattle 37.

Jones’ knee appeared to hit Adams in the head, and Adams got up slowly and was taken to the medical tent, where he was examined. He was taken to the locker room, and a few minutes later the team ruled Adams out.

Jones gained eight yards on the play to set up a third and three but the Giants did not convert and then were stopped on fourth down.

Adams was making what he hoped would be a storybook return to the NFL, not only again playing after more than a season away but also returning in the MetLife Stadium where he spent the first three seasons of his career playing for the New York Jets.

“Opportunity of a lifetime,” Adams called Friday. “And I don’t take it for granted. I don’t take days for granted. You know, the injury, it didn’t just teach me more about the game of football. It taught me a lot about life, what my purpose is, and just how I go about my business.”

Adams was acquired from the Jets in July 2020 in a blockbuster trade that included the Seahawks sending two first-round picks to New York.

But his career has been marred by injuries since his first season with Seattle in 2020 when he had 9.5 sacks, an NFL record for a defensive back.

Adams was held to 12 games in 2021 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery, then suffered the torn quad injury in the opener in 2022 that held him out until he returned this week.

Adams told Seattle media Friday he briefly considered retiring after his quad injury and was excited simply to be able to play again.

“You know, man I haven’t hit anybody in a long time,” he said. “So I’m looking forward to it, man, I can tell you that. I won’t take a play for granted. I won’t take a moment or a second for granted.”

Coach Pete Carroll said during the week that he was happy that Adams was simply able to finally be able to play football again.

And during the broadcast Carroll said of Adams that “I love him so much. I’m so sorry for him.”

This story will be updated.