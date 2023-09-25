RENTON — Assuming he has no setbacks in practice, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will play next Monday night against the New York Giants, coach Pete Carroll said again Monday. Adam hasn’t played since tearing a quad on Sept. 12, 2022, against the Denver Broncos.

And he’ll do so with “no restrictions at all,” Carroll said. “Judging from the practices that he’s had the last couple of weeks, he’s ready to go.”

That doesn’t mean he’ll play every snap.

While Carroll didn’t want to get into specifics of how Adams will be used, he hinted at what would be a specialized role for Adams.

And while Carroll didn’t say it, what is most likely is that Adams will be used in three-safety sets, and often essentially lining up as a weakside linebacker.

While Adams began the 2022 season as the starting strong safety alongside Quandre Diggs, the team carved out a role in which another safety would enter and Adams would basically replace a linebacker and play close to the line of scrimmage to take advantage of his pass-rush skills. It was on such a play when he was hurt while rushing Denver quarterback Russell Wilson.

“We are in really good shape,” Carroll said when asked of Adams’ role. “We know what we’re doing. We’ll always be flexible to expand and stuff, but for now we have a real good plan for it. We can’t do everything all at once. … He’s not going to be like the focal point of everything. We’re just going to let him join back in with the guys, get out in the huddle, break the huddle and play football. We’ll get going and we’ll see how it goes.”

Seattle can afford to use Adams in a more specialized role since it has a pretty set duo of safeties in Diggs and Julian Love, who has been starting at strong safety.

Each was listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field. But each was able to start and play most of the game (each coming out for the final series).

Carroll said each didn’t have any setbacks in the Carolina game, saying they “came out just fine [so] they should be back and going.”

The Seahawks will eventually want Adams to play a more significant role. Certainly, they are paying him to be more than a rotational player. Adams is being paid $11.4 million for this season, the team’s third-highest cap hit.

Adams had been due for the highest cap hit on the team at just over $18 million before the Seahawks restructured his deal to turn most of his salary for this year into a signing bonus. That allowed Seattle to spread out the cap hits over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

But while that reduced the cap hit for this year, it increased the dead money on Adams’ deal for the 2024 season — dead money is cap space devoted to a player no longer on the roster — to just over $20 million. That would seem to make it unlikely the team would move on from Adams after this season, as many had speculated the Seahawks could consider.

The signing of Love last spring to a two-year deal worth up to $12 million — with a cap hit of just over $8 million in 2024 — only added to speculation that maybe he was being signed as a potential replacement for Adams over the next year or two.

But the Seahawks have never given any indication they have thought of moving on from Adams. One reason could surely be a desire to still try to get what they hoped out of what was one of the bigger trades of the Carroll/John Schneider era, when the Seahawks gave up two first-round picks, a third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald to the Jets for Adams and a fourth-round pick before the 2020 season.

Seattle has gotten just 25 games out of Adams in return.

But another is that the team thinks Adams can still be the kind of difference-maker he was in 2020, when he set an NFL record for a defensive back with 9.5 sacks as the Seahawks went 12-4 and won the NFC West, and add another dynamic presence to a significantly remade defense that Seattle thinks will rapidly improve as the 2023 season progresses.

“He’s a unique player and he’s got a unique way about him,” Carroll said. “His aggressiveness and attacks and style. He generates action. Really good in running and hitting, the kinds of basic fundamentals of the game, but he also brings a lot of energy and juice about him, too, and confidence.”

So much energy that Carroll said his task this week will be to try to keep Adams from getting too hyped up about what is not only a return to football after almost 400 days away, but also doing so in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey he called his home his first three years in the NFL (he has not played there since).

“I’m really excited for him,” Carroll said. “I’m trying to keep him as even-keeled as possible so that he can just play like he’s capable, but I know he’s really fired up about finally getting back to it.”

Injury report

With the next game on Oct. 2, the Seahawks were off Monday. They won’t have a full practice this week until Thursday, which would be like Wednesday in a normal Sunday game week. The extra day will be welcomed to allow for some extra recovery time for players.

Since the team didn’t meet, Carroll said he didn’t have full details on a few injuries.

But here were a few he offered:

— Carroll said defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones left late in the Carolina game with hip tightness that also impacted his back. But he had no specifics on if the injury could impact his status this week.

— Carroll reiterated that cornerback Riq Woolen has a good chance to play against the Giants as long as he has no setbacks this week after sitting out Sunday with a chest injury, but said “he’s going to have to prove it that he’s OK and can move around and do the stuff he needs to do.”

— Cornerback Tre Brown is in the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s game in the second quarter. But Carroll said he is “doing well as far as the early stages and how they evaluate the concussion and all that. Hopefully he can make it through.”

— Carroll said OLB Darrell Taylor has a chance to be back for the Giants game after getting kicked in the shin Sunday.

— Carroll said DB Coby Bryant, who sat out the Carolina game with a toe injury, is “really determined to play this week” and will have a chance to get back.

— Tight end Will Dissly sat out Sunday with a shoulder injury and Carroll said it was unclear if he can make it back this week. “I don’t know that,” Carroll said. “We have to wait and see. We’re not sure yet.”