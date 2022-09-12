Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury a year ago and missed time in training camp with a broken finger, now has a new ailment to worry about, leaving Monday night’s game with a knee injury in the second quarter.

Adams was injured on a play that snapped with 9:31 to play in the second quarter in which he blitzed and hit Denver quarterback Russell Wilson as he threw.

The pass fell incomplete, and the Broncos had to punt after their second possession.

After leaving the field, Adams was examined in the blue tent for a few minutes and then carted off the field with the team then announcing he was doubtful to return. The injury appeared to be to Adams’ left knee.

As with many starters, Adams did not play in the preseason, and Monday’s game was his first action since suffering a shoulder injury on Dec. 5, 2021, against the 49ers.

Adams had the middle and ring finger on his left hand fused in the offseason, surgeries he hoped would make for a fully healthy 2022 season, his third with the Seahawks and first on a four-year extension paying him up to $72 million. Adams played just 12 games each of his first two seasons with the Seahawks due to injuries after missing just two games in his first three NFL seasons with the Jets.

Advertising

Adams was hurt on a play in which Seattle went with a three-safety look, with Adams lining up as essentially a linebacker and Josh Jones playing as the other deep safety alongside Quandre Diggs.

Jones took over as the other safety with Adams out.

Seattle has two other safeties on its roster in veteran Ryan Neal and undrafted rookie free agent Joey Blount.

Adams, who turns 27 on Oct. 17, was acquired for a package that included Seattle’s first-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

This story will be updated.