Seahawk free safety Earl Thomas figures to be the only one of the big three of Seattle's secondary who will be able to play Monday night against Atlanta.

Seattle free safety Earl Thomas is recovered from his hamstring injury just in time to do something he hasn’t since 2010 — play a game without Richard Sherman with him in the backfield.

Thomas also seems resigned to playing without strong safety Kam Chancellor.

While the team has yet to say anything official on the status of Chancellor, who remains being tested to determine the severity of a stinger suffered at Arizona last Thursday, Thomas became the latest Seattle player to indicate he doesn’t expect Chancellor to suit up against Atlanta Monday night.

Asked about playing without Sherman, Thomas responded: “Obviously we are going to miss Sherm. We are going to miss Sherm and Kam . You can’t replace those guys. But the good thing about those two guys, they’ve taught the younger guys that are going to be in their spots. I think we are going to be very prepared and I like our chances.”

Thomas missed the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered against Houston on Oct. 29.

Thomas said he’ll be back for the Falcons, when he seems poised to team in the backfield with Bradley McDougald at strong safety in place of Chancellor and without Sherman at left cornerback.

Thomas joined the team a year before Sherman and became an immediate starter as a rookie in 2010. Both Chancellor and Sherman joined him as fulltime starters midway through the 2011 season when the Legion of Boom began to come to fruition.

But Monday the Seahawks could play without Chancellor, Sherman and defensive end Cliff Avril, three of what were seven Seahawks who were part of the Super Bowl team in 2013 who have made the Pro Bowl in their career.

“Yeah, slowly but surely, we are getting thin as far as that group,’’ Thomas said. “You can’t control that. It’s the nature of the game. It’s a violent game and guys play 100 percent every play, so it happens. But the younger guys, you know it is going to be a culture, because we have set the standard. They see it, the way we practice, they see it. Even when we are gone, they are still going to be good.”

Thomas said he doesn’t anticipate his role or responsibilities changing but said it will be vital for mix of veterans and new players in new spots to communicate well on gameday.

“Just in general with Sherm and Kam, Cliff, we got new guys in new spots, so we have to be on the same page and communication plays a big factor,’’ Thomas said.

Thomas traveled with the team last week to Arizona and dressed for warmups and said he had a thought of possibly playing. After watching all the injuries that occurred, he said he was happy he sat out.

“I wanted to go but my coaches didn’t think it was a good idea, so I listened I’m glad I really didn’t play because when you look at that game, you see all the injuries,’’ Thomas said. “Those Thursday night games are tough.”

Thomas had set a team record for defensive players with 107 straight starts before missing a game last November against Tampa Bay. He now has missed seven regular season games and two playoff games in the last calendar year. But even though the last two weeks weren’t the first games he’s missed he said it hasn’t gotten any easier.

“I just had to try and fight mentally just to have a positive attitude,’’ he said of missing the last two games. “Attitude is very big with me because I’m always in my head, so just having a positive attitude for the team and just visualizing what I can do from the sideline. That’s it.”