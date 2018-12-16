Bradley McDougald has done an admirable job leading the Seahawks' young secondary this season. But he left the Seahawks' game Sunday in the first quarter with an injury, and is doubtful to return.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seahawks entered the fourth quarter missing two starters to injuries.

Seattle is down to its third-string right guard — Ethan Pocic — after Jordan Simmons left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Simmons was the second Seahawks player to leave the 49ers game on Sunday with an injury severe enough as to prevent them from returning.

Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald left the game in the second quarter and was listed as doubtful to return.

McDougald has struggled with a knee injury most of this season, but started Sunday against the 49ers.

McDougald forced a fumble on a tackle of Jeff Wilson Jr. in the first quarter. But McDougald did not play after that series. He was replaced by Delano Hill and is listed as having a knee injury.

McDougald has started all 14 games for the Seahawks this season but for the last month or so has battled a knee injury that has often kept him out of practice.

Without McDougald, the Seahawks gave up a 98-yard touchdown drive that finished in a 41-yard TD pass from Nick Mullens to Garrett Celek that put the 49ers ahead 14-6 early in the second quarter.