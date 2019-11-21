RENTON — Seahawks star Russell Wilson says he’s trying to block out the outside debate about a tight race for the NFL MVP award between him and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

But he did intimate that it is, of course, a goal of his to be the MVP one day.

“It’s great to be in the conversation,” Wilson said during his regular Thursday news conference at the VMAC. “I think at the end of the day, when I come into the season I’m trying to be the best player in the National Football League every time I step on the field, every time I get a chance to play. That’s just the reality.”

Wilson is having the best season of his career, leading the NFL in touchdown passes (23), total touchdowns accounted for (26) and passer rating (114.9) as he prepares for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia.

Jackson, meanwhile, has emerged as the most exciting young player in the league, and recent victories over the Seahawks, Patriots and Texans have nudged him ahead of Wilson as the odds-on favorite to win the MVP, according to Vegas sportsbooks.

“That’s all great … but I don’t think about the outside stuff,” Wilson said. “What helps is winning. What helps is finding a win in tough moments, and I look forward to that opportunity just to play one game at a time, one moment at at time and just embrace it all.

“I think about where I come from — being a guy 5-11 from Richmond, Virginia, where a lot of people told me I wouldn’t be able to do it and just to play in the league means a lot. I take every opportunity I can and cherish it as much as I can. I’m just grateful every day. … And hopefully by the end of the year we can win the Super Bowl.”

Josh Gordon a ‘special’ talent

Wilson likes what he’s seen so far out of veteran receiver Josh Gordon.

Claimed by the Seahawks off waivers on Nov. 1, Gordon was targeted just twice in his Seahawks debut last week against San Francisco, but he converted both third-down throws from Wilson into key first downs, one coming late in the fourth quarter and the other in overtime.

“Josh has been special for us,” Wilson said. “Obviously in the game he made two crucial plays. But I think when he got here, that first week he was here we got to spend some time together at the house and watch a bunch of film — just quality time together. And just preparing him that way and he was doing all his due diligence, taking notes like crazy, highlighting like crazy.

“All those things that matter to be a champion, I think he definitely has. I think he has a great opportunity to retell his story. I think he’s an amazing guy. He works extremely hard. He’s passionate about the game. He’s cool, calm, collected. And I think he’s got a great opportunity.”

Clowney ‘the epitome of what a Seahawk is’

And Wilson certainly likes what he saw out of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the overtime victory in San Francisco.

Clowney had his best game for Seattle, returning a fumble for a touchdown, forced another fumble, had one sack and five QB hits.

“Clowney is the epitome of what a Seahawk is,” Wilson said. “He’s a guy who’s very passionate about what he does. I think he’s a guy who has all the talent in the world and I think ultimately cares about his teammates. It’s a lot of fun to be the locker room with him. And on the field, it’s even better because he’s making plays and he’s bringing juice on the sideline.

“He’s just great in every scenario you could imagine.”