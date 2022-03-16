Shortly after the NFL opened its new league year Wednesday, the Seahawks and Broncos made the Russell Wilson trade official.

But what the Seahawks and Wilson disagreed on was the why.

As Wilson was introduced to media in Denver with a news conference beginning 3 minutes after the trade could be made official — three being his jersey number — the Seahawks released a statement from team chair Jody Allen, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

And all three indicated that the trade came because Wilson wanted out.

Said Allen: “While Russell made it clear he wanted this change, he made Seattle proud and we are grateful for his decade of leadership on and off the field. We look forward to welcoming our new players and to everyone being fully engaged while working our hardest to win every single day. I trust our leadership to take us into the future, and know we all wish Russell the very best.”

Said Carroll: “As Jody stated, Russ’ desire in doing something different afforded the organization an opportunity to compete in multiple ways. He has always been the ultimate competitor whose leadership and consistency helped shape our culture. Our franchise has won a lot of games and we will always be grateful for the exciting moments and incredible records.”

And said Schneider: “When it became evident that Russell was interested in playing elsewhere, we used that opportunity to explore the market, allowing us to acquire three quality players, tremendous draft capital, and create salary cap flexibility. We have a clear vision about the direction of this team, and this is an exciting time for our organization.”

Wilson refuted that, saying “I didn’t initiate it; it was definitely mutual. Along the way. There’s definitely been a lot of conversations. It hasn’t been I initiating anything, but it is what it is. I’m excited, I’m happy to be here that’s all I know.”

"Seattle Seahawks have been everything to me."@DangeRussWilson thanks countless people who had an impact on him during his time with the @Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/vtHsmTqgwh — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2022

Wilson, though, joked that “Obviously I’m happy about the 10 years I’ve had but I think that um, you know, it’s, you know, we’ll have to read about it later, we’ll have some fun in my book one day, we’ll have some good stories.”

So, the difference in philosophy that appeared to be at the heart of why Wilson wanted out appears to be continuing now that he is gone.

Regardless, Wilson is now officially off to Denver, and the Seahawks are starting over at quarterback.

Seattle’s statement on the trade confirmed the details of the deal as previously reported.

Seattle gets two first-round picks — No. 9 overall this year and a 2023 first-rounder; two second-round picks — No. 40 overall pick this year and a 2023 second-rounder; this year’s fifth-round pick; tight end Noah Fant; quarterback Drew Lock and defensive end Shelby Harris.

Seattle will send its fourth-round pick this year to Denver.

Denver general manager George Paton said talks between the Seahawks and Broncos began about a month ago and were finalized during the NFL combine earlier this month.

Wilson revealed he had taken a trip to Denver to meet with team execs before agreeing to waive his no-trade clause.

“All the signs said yes,” said Wilson. “So I was looking forward to it.”

Aside from refuting the idea that he initiated the trade, Wilson did not appear to harbor any ill feelings toward the Seahawks, beginning his statement by thanking numerous people with the team including Allen, Carroll and Schneider.

“The old was really good,” Wilson said. “But I can’t wait for what’s new.”