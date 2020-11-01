Of all the impressive numbers Russell Wilson has put together in the first half of this season, one was more relevant than the rest on Sunday — 32.

That is, Wilson now has a 32-8 record in his NFL career in games following an in-season loss. That’s the best record of any quarterback in the NFL since the merger in 1970.

In the Seahawks’ victory over San Francisco on Sunday, Wilson also continued his torrid pace on the NFL record books. His four touchdown passes give him 26 total this season — keeping him on track to break Peyton Manning’s record of 55 touchdown passes in a season. Manning had 25 through seven games in 2013.

Wilson, now with 253 career touchdown passes, also became just the third QB in NFL history to throw 250 TDs in his first nine seasons, joining Manning and Dan Marino.

There’s more: The Seahawks’ victory Sunday was their 92nd with Wilson as the starting QB, moving him into a tie with Manning as the NFL’s all-time winningest quarterback in a player’s first nine seasons.

“Russ for MVP train is back on the track,” DK Metcalf said after the game.

Six starters sit out for Seahawks against 49ers

The hope that Chris Carson and Jamal Adams could return for Sunday’s game against the 49ers vanished with the news Sunday morning that each was inactive for the game.

They were two of six starters out out for Seattle. Also inactive were left guard Mike Iupati, defensive end Benson Mayowa, running back Carlos Hyde, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and nickel corner Ugo Amadi.

All were inactive due to injury.

But Carroll said afterward that Adams — out since injuring his groin Sept. 27 against Dallas — would likely have played had he not gotten ill and missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday and said he should return for next Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

“He got the flu or something like that — he missed Wednesday and Thursday because of it,’’ Carroll said. “We were hoping he could make it back this week, but he didn’t get a chance to practice enough. He’s ready to go, and we have to make it through; we’ll take it one day at a time next week. But, I got to tell you, he’s really excited and pumped up about it.’’

Carson suffered a sprained midfoot against Arizona last week, but while he did not practice all week, there was a thought he might be able to. He was officially listed as questionable on Friday.

“He didn’t make it back for this one,’’ Carroll said. “He couldn’t get going. I don’t know what that means for next week, I can’t tell you. We just have to take it one day at a time.’’

With Carson and Hyde out, Seattle had to rely on rookie DeeJay Dallas for the bulk of its running back duties, also using Travis Homer some, though he was battling a sore knee.

“Homer just sucked it up and got out there in case we needed him in an emergency and was there for us for a few plays,’’ Carroll said. “Did a great job.’’

Griffin (concussion/hamstring) had been declared out on Friday and was replaced in the starting lineup by Tre Flowers. Flowers played the right corner spot, and Quinton Dunbar moved from right to left to take over for Griffin.

Carroll indicated there was hope Mayowa could make it back from an ankle injury. But it appeared ominous Saturday, when the team elevated rookie defensive end Stephen Sullivan as depth at the end spot. Mayowa practiced on a limited basis Friday as well.

Rookie Alton Robinson got the start in place of Mayowa.

Iupati missed his third straight game with a back injury and was again replaced by Jordan Simmons.

Amadi is out with a hamstring injury and was replaced by D.J. Reed, who responded with an interception in the first quarter.