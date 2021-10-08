Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is traveling to see a finger specialist to get a diagnosis on the injury he suffered Thursday night against the Rams, and it’s not clear how long he may be out, coach Pete Carroll said Friday morning.

An NFL Network report stated Wilson could have mallet finger, or a sprained joint in the middle finger of his right hand, an injury often estimated to need up to 6-8 weeks from which to recover.

Carroll said that could be a correct diagnosis but added during his radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle that “they’ve got to be sure and check stuff out and declare that officially from the specialist.”

Asked how long Wilson may be out, Carroll said “we don’t know enough yet” and that “there is no point” in making estimates since “he has not seen the doc yet that he is going to see. That is going to determine the significance of this.”

Wilson was injured when his hand hit the arm of Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald while throwing a pass in the third quarter.

Wilson played one more play in that series and then one more series — which lasted three plays — before coming out of the game.

Carroll noted the middle finger is especially critical for a quarterback because “the last flick (of a pass) comes off those two fingers right there. That’s where the control comes from and also the zip.”

Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's injury.

Wilson was replaced by nine-year veteran Geno Smith, a former starter with the New York Jets, and Smith would take over if Wilson can’t play Oct. 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seattle also has Jake Luton on the practice squad and could sign him to the 53-man roster as depth.

