The question in the headline from a story in USA Today in December 2012 — “Can 2012 rookie NFL QB class measure up to 1983 greats?” — now has an answer.

No, it won’t.

When that story was written — one of just many that year discussing what became an increasingly popular topic as the season wore on — it noted that a record eight rookie quarterbacks had started and won a game in 2012 and speculated that maybe someday the class would be considered on par with the 1983 group.

That 1983 QB class, often called the best in NFL history, featured future Hall of Famers John Elway, Dan Marino and Jim Kelly as well as Tony Eason, who led New England to the 1985 Super Bowl, and Ken O’Brien, who threw for almost 25,000 yards.

Five years later, just three of the eight rookie QB starters from 2012 will start this weekend.

Two will do so in Seattle — the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and Washington’s Kirk Cousins, who will face off Sunday at CenturyLink Field at 1:05 p.m.

The only other member of that class who will start a game Sunday is Brock Osweiler, who has thrown just four passes this season but is getting the call in Denver in place of the struggling Trevor Siemian and with Paxton Lynch still ailing.

The headliners in that 2012 class were, of course, Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III, who were taken with the top two picks, one of just six times in NFL history that has happened.

And as 2012 unfolded they were regarded as the headline attractions in the rookie class the two eventually finishing 1-2 in the Rookie of the Year balloting as well – though this time, with Griffin first and Luck second.

Five years later, Griffin is not on a roster and may never play again, his career derailed by a knee injury suffered late his rookie season that finally knocked him out of a playoff game that season against the Seahawks, while Luck is out for the year with a shoulder injury with some ominous questions hovering if he’ll ever be the same.

Another first-rounder that year, Miami’s Ryan Tannehill, is also out for the season with a knee injury and the fourth of the four first-rounders in that class, Brandon Weeden, hasn’t started a game since 2015 and is currently a backup with Tennessee.

The other two QBs from that class to start a game that season were Philadelphia’s Nick Foles and Arizona’s Ryan Lindley — Foles is now a backup with the Eagles and Lindley hasn’t played in th NFL since 2015 and is currently in the CFL.

Luck may well rebound from his injury and pick up where he left off.

Otherwise, there hardly seem any questions left about the 2012 QB draft class, including asking which is the best of the bunch.

At this point, any objective view gives that nod to Wilson, whose NFL.com draft profile in the spring of 2012 read: “It remains to be seen if he can throw effectively from the pocket at the next level.’’

Few should have wondered that anymore after the 2015 season, when Wilson threw for 24 touchdowns in the final seven games.

But if anyone still doubted Wilson’s ability to win a game with his arm they had to have been won over last week when Wilson turned in what might simply have been one of the best passing performances in team history.

With no running game as protection Wilson threw for a team-record 452 yards, completing 26-41 passes for four touchdowns with one interception (which was said later by coach Pete Carroll to be the fault of receiver Paul Richardson for not being where Wilson thought he’d be on the route).

“They’ll follow him anywhere,’’ Carroll said of the rest of the Seahawks after Wilson led a three-play, 80-yard drive in the final 1:39 to pull out a 41-38 win.

That performance moved Wilson to eighth in the NFL in passer rating this week.

One of the seven ahead of him is Cousins, who doesn’t get much blame for Washington’s 3-4 record, having completed 161-237 passes for 1,900 yards and 13 touchdowns against four interceptions despite playing recently behind a banged-up offensive line and little running game.

“Whatever they ask him to do, he can do,’’ Carroll said.

There was a time when Carroll envisioned Cousins possibly doing all of that for the Seahawks — had Seattle not taken Wilson in the third round (or had he not been available) the Seahawks may well have drafted Cousins, instead.

As we now know, Seattle was eager to draft a quarterback that year despite having signed free agent Matt Flynn, but knew that the guys at the top of the class wouldn’t be available.

So Seattle instead set its sights on the players considered mid-rounders, where both Wilson and Cousins resided.

Carroll recalled this week the Seahawks interviewing both Wilson and Cousins on the same night at the NFL Combine that year.

“When we were first being introduced to Russell and Kirk was there at the same night that we interviewed them back at the hotel and both of those guys were so impressive,’’ Carroll said. “After that night, we were talking about how impressed we all were with the way they came across and their strengths and their smarts and their background.’’

They had finished their Big 10 careers against each other in a memorable shootout in the conference’s first ever title game — Wilson and Wisconsin rallying to beat Cousins and Michigan State 42-39 (Wilson was named MVP after throwing for 187 yards and three TDs, an honor that undoubtedly would have gone to Cousins, who threw for 281 and three TDs, had the Spartans hung on. The win gave Wilson some revenge for Wisconsin losing on a Cousins Hail Mary a few weeks earlier in the regular season.)

The two Big 10 rivals later became friends, each doing their pre-draft workouts at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

“We got to work together every day, throwing and watching film together so I have a lot of respect for him,’’ Wilson said. “He plays the game as good as it gets.’’

Seattle took Wilson 75th overall, the sixth QB taken in the class. Cousins went 27 spots later and the eighth QB selected, the second by his own team, ascending to the starting job in Washington after the somber end to Griffin’s career there.

But if Cousins now joins Wilson as the only two QBs from the once star-studded class whose light hasn’t dimmed, it’s Wilson who shines brightest.

While Washington has been a soap opera the last few years, leading to Cousins’ decision not to sign a long-term deal — he’s working on a one-year contract — and has played in only one playoff game since 2012, the Seahawks again appear a Super Bowl favorite, this week adding veteran left tackle Duane Brown to protect Wilson’s blind side.

Trying to keep one of the few members of the once-vaunted QB class of 2012 still standing upright that much longer.