The questionable designations for injured Seahawks running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas seemed more like doubtful, given that neither practiced all week, entering Sunday’s game against Carolina at Lumen Field.

And that was confirmed, as both were ruled out hours before kickoff because of ankle injuries suffered last Sunday against the Rams. That left the Seahawks to cobble together a running attack with backups Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr.

While a drop-off was to be expected, what little the Seahawks got out of their running game might have been even less than anticipated as they were held to 46 yards on 14 carries — their third-lowest total of the season.

Homer got 16 on one run, and quarterback Geno Smith 13 on another, meaning the Seahawks gained 17 yards on their other 12 attempts.

Coach Pete Carroll, though, seemed to put most of the blame on the offensive line.

“He never really got going,” Carroll said of Homer, who got the start and most of the snaps and finished with 26 yards on nine carries. “He had one great run and just couldn’t get going. We’ve continued to find trouble at the line of scrimmage, and we haven’t been clean for a bit. He couldn’t get rolling.”

So what happens now with a short turnaround to Thursday night against the 49ers — who entered the weekend first in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing just 75.6 per game and then held Tampa Bay to 69 Sunday?

Carroll, maybe predictably, said it was too early to say.

“As it turned out, neither one of them could make it,” Carroll said of Walker and Dallas. “They couldn’t. DeeJay, high-ankle sprain is hard to turn it around. He was really hopeful and optimistic and all of that and trying to bounce around during the week, but when it got down to it, often high ankles feel OK until you really have to call on it to push and it’s not there. That’s kind of what happened.

“Ken is dealing with an old injury that jumped back. He has been through it before in years past, and we just have to get him through it and see if he can play Thursday night. I don’t know. I’ll take it one week at a time, one day at a time.”

Seattle elevated Godwin Igwebuike off the practice squad to add a third running back. Igwebuike did not get a carry but served as one of the game’s few highlights with kickoff returns of 50 and 35 yards, and Carroll said he might keep that role going forward.

“Yeah, he did great,” Carroll said. “I thought he was a real surprise for us today to pop up like that, and he looked great at it. He was tough and fast and explosive and all of that. He will get another look.”

Defense loses Harris, Woods

Seattle’s already balky run defense took a hit before the game when starting end Shelby Harris was surprisingly declared inactive because of illness. Things got worse when starting tackle Al Woods left in the second quarter because of a heel injury.

“Shelby just came in sick as a dog this morning,” Carroll said. “He just couldn’t answer. He got IV’d, and they did everything they could for him. They couldn’t turn him around. Shelby is a big part of our play up front, and Al going out in the second quarter, those are two heavy dudes up front that we’re relying on. We had moved Al to get some extra play out of him at the end spot.”

After the Panthers used their running game to jump-start a 74-yard scoring drive in the first half, Carroll said he thought the Seahawks had figured out some things — the Panthers had 78 yards rushing on 22 carries at halftime.

But playing without Woods and Harris, he said, might have caught up to Seattle in the second half, as the Panthers had 145 yards on 24 carries in the final two quarters.

“Things were somewhat in control,” Carroll said. “But Al couldn’t come back for the second half, and not having Shel, that made a difference.”

It wasn’t clear immediately if Woods’ injury is significant.

Seahawks lose another challenge

The Seahawks are 0 for 4 on coach’s challenges this season after officials upheld a ruling that Carolina’s Terrace Marshall Jr. had caught a ball he juggled and controlled between his legs for an 18-yard gain.

Had the play been overturned, the Panthers would have faced third-and-nine at their 32-yard line with just over six minutes left in the third quarter, when the Panthers held a 20-17 lead.

Instead they got the ball at midfield, and Seattle lost a timeout.

“That was as funky a play as you can see,” Carroll said of a pass that just evaded Seattle defenders Cody Barton and Tariq Woolen. “Did that ball graze the ground or not? You know, they took a good look at it, and they thought not, but it was worth a shot. The guy rolls over, and there’s no ball in his hands. So trying to figure out how he held on to it. Did he maintain control? We’ll see. They got a great look at it, and [referee Bill Vinovich] looked at it really to make sure that it was the correct call and they could call it with confidence. And they did.”

The Panthers didn’t score on the drive, stopped on downs at the 3, though the drive did plenty of damage in eating up time and costing Seattle a timeout.

Lockett sets TD record

Receiver Tyler Lockett set a team record with a receiving touchdown in a sixth consecutive game with a 4-yard catch from Smith in the second quarter that cut Carolina’s lead to 17-7.

And it came in typical spectacular fashion, as Lockett tiptoed at the back of the end zone to get both feet down.

“On that play I just waited for the ball, just because the way Geno led me I knew that I was kind of running toward out of bounds,” Lockett said. “I just didn’t know how close out of bounds was. I just tried to catch it, drag my feet. The biggest thing is that I was just trying to figure out if my foot that hit first was in bounds, because if that was in bounds then I know I dragged my toe.”

Lockett leads the Seahawks with eight touchdowns this season.