The Seahawks passed the ball on 64 of their first 87 plays this season. Is that a problem? There has been a lot of talk surrounding Seattle's running game, but there is very little proof it can deliver.

We heard the refrain throughout the preseason. We’re hearing it again right now.

This team needs to get back to Seahawks football!

Which, of course, is code for focusing more on the running game.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll discussed it during his news conference Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer did the same with reporters on Thursday.

Here’s the real question, though: Are we sure the running game is actually any good?

Through two games, the Seahawks have netted 138 yards on 38 carries, good for 3.6 yards per rush. Eliminate quarterback Russell Wilson’s contributions on the ground, and they’re 116 at yards on 33 carries, good for 3.5 yards per rush.

Currently, Seattle ranks 27th in the league in yards per carry, and though you could argue it’s an infinitesimal sample size thus far, my response would be: What about all of last year?

The Seahawks were 23rd in the NFL in yards per carry and rushing yards per game in 2017. And that was with Wilson’s 568 yards (6.2 yards per rush) being more than twice as much as anyone on the team.

People will tell you that it’s unfair to judge the production on the ground due to the absence of running back Chris Carson, who missed the last 12 games of the season due to injury. Maybe they’re right. At the same time, though — how much do we really know about this guy?

Carson gets lauded by teammates and coaches, no doubt. Receiver Doug Baldwin sung his praises in each of the past two preseasons. But six games into his NFL career, I’m not sure Carson’s numbers are on par with the enthusiasm he’s generated among fans and players.

Last year, for instance, Carson racked up 208 yards on 49 carries before suffering an ankle injury vs. the Colts in Week 4. The 4.2 yards per rush is respectable, but not remarkable, and his lone touchdown came on a pass.

He got the 12s’ attention when he accumulated 93 yards on 20 carries vs. the 49ers in Week 2, and you certainly can’t knock that stat line. But it came against a team the Seahawks have repeatedly obliterated on the ground. Since 2015, Marshawn Lynch, Thomas Rawls and Christine Michael have all had their best games as Seahawks vs. San Francisco.

I’m not trying to blast the guy. Maybe Carson will end up in the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor one day. I’m just pointing out that he’s far from proven yet.

This year, he’s got 75 yards on 13 carries — including a spectacular 24-yard burst where he went Edwin Moses on Denver defender Bradley Roby. But when it comes to determining him as a difference-maker, the jury hasn’t even left the courtroom yet.

There’s no question that Carroll and Co. have been overly reliant on Wilson so far this year.

Despite spending most of the first two games within one score of their opponents, the Seahawks passed the ball on 64 of their first 87 plays.

Carroll called it a lack of patience, but is it possible that it’s also a lack of confidence?

There is no evidence that Seattle’s incessantly maligned offensive line has improved. In fact, Pro Football Focus has the Seahawks’ line ranked 29th in the NFL through the first two weeks.

When they were among the best rushing teams in the league during the Super Bowl era, they also had one of the finest, most well-compensated offensive lines in the league. That just isn’t the case anymore.

Obviously, the Seahawks need to do something different to try and put points on the board and give their defense a break. The Broncos had the ball for over 35 minutes in Week 1, and the Bears had it for just under 35 in Week 2. And considering Wilson has been sacked a league-high 12 times all while throwing three interceptions, a tactical change appears more and more necessary.

I’m just not sure going to the ground is a cure-all. I’m not sure taking the ball out of Wilson’s hands is going to provide any more light for this offense.

There has been quite a bit of talk surrounding Seattle’s running game. But there is very little proof it can deliver.