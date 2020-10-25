Seahawks’ standout running back Chris Carson exited Sunday’s overtime loss to Arizona in the first half and did not return.

Pete Carroll described Carson’s injury as a mid-foot sprain.

“We don’t know until we get an MRI what that means or what the extent of it is,” Carroll said.

Carson, playing this season in the final year of his rookie contract, missed the playoffs last season with a hip injury and he missed most of his rookie season in 2017 because of a broken ankle.

Even with the Seahawks’ added reliance on the passing game this season, Carson remains one of their most productive offensive pieces. He has six total touchdowns — three rushing and three receiving — and his punishing runny style helps set the tone for the Seahawks offense.

Without Carson, the Seahawks relied on veteran backup Carlos Hyde in the second half Sunday. Seattle also had Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas.

Hyde had 68 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, but appeared to benched late after allowing a sack in pass protection. After an injury to Homer, the Seahawks turned to Dallas in overtime, and he too gave up a sack when he missed a blitzing linebacker through the middle of the line.