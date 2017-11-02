Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise has played just two snaps in more than a month but said he plans to be on the field Sunday against Washington.

The Seahawks’ ailing running game could get a boost this week from a long-ailing player — second-year tailback C.J. Prosise.

Prosise has played just four games this season, and has played only two snaps since Sept. 27 while dealing with a high ankle sprain.

But prior to Thursday’s practice Prosise said his plan is to be on the field for Sunday’s game against Washington.

“I’m feeling good,’’ he said. “Actually, feeling great. Excited to be back at practice, being able to compete and just be out there with my teammates.’’

Prosise suffered the injury against Tennessee on Sept. 24, a game in which he again flashed the talent that has so tantalized the team if also been so rarely seen on the field, catching three passes for 65 yards, including a 46-yarder that jumpstarted the offense after a sluggish beginning.

But he then hurt his ankle late in the game.

After sitting out the next two games, he tried to return on Oct. 22 against the Giants.

But he made it just two plays before “tweaking’’ the ankle on a pass block and sitting out the rest of the win over the Giants, as well as last Sunday against Houston.

Prosise said he didn’t so much re-injure the ankle against the Giants as simply realize he just wasn’t ready yet to return.

“It still wasn’t all the way there yet,’’ Prosise said. “It was still a little tender. Wasn’t all the way back.. … And it was definitely just a frustrating injury, especially as running back, high ankle sprain. You have to do so much cutting and so much motion and movement on the ankle. So it’s just tough coming back from an ankle. Just kind of a thing you have to push through, and I’m at that point now I just have to push through it.’’

So that indicates that Prosise plans to give it a shot this week, even though he has been listed as limited in practice the last two days.

Limited has unfortunately described most of his Seattle career as Prosise has played in just 10 of a possible 25 regular season or post-season games. Last year he played in just six while missing the other 10 regular season games and both in the playoffs with wrist and shoulder injuries.

He played in the first three games this year before the ankle injury but only after coming back from a groin injury that had limited him in the preseason.

Prosise played a season-high 27 snaps against the Titans before the injury but has just 62 for the season a year after being taken in the third round out of Notre Dame.

That Prosise has been able to play so little hasn’t just been a constant source of wonder to coaches and fans, though.

Prosise said that he been injured so much is something he has thought about often with no concrete answer.

“I go home and think ‘damn, why do I keep getting hurt?’’’ Prosise said. “But you know, I realize I can only control what I can control. And I’m going to go out there and come in here and work my butt off in rehab and do the same thing on the field. That’s the only thing I can control. I can’t control anything else. If it’s bad luck, it’s bad luck. If it’s something else, it is. But whatever it is I can’t control that. I’m just going to keep doing what I do.’’

Prosise repeated that this week “it’s feeling better and I’m at the point right now, just kind of got to push through some things.’’

If he can make it back he could see significant time Sunday as Seattle is looking for anything to get its flagging running game going after rushing for just 33 yards on 21 carries against the Texans.

Prosise, who has 20 yards on eight carries, has generally served as the team’s third-down and two-minute back, a role he could step right back into ahead of J.D. McKissic. He could even see some early-down snaps though the Seahawks have said they plan to make Eddie Lacy the feature tailback against Washington.

“I think once I kind of get over this little ankle issue I think I’m excited for the second half of the season,’’ he said. “I think I’ll come in and make a big impact for us, whatever they want me to do — catching passes, running the ball. I always say I’m just willing to do whatever to help the team.’’

First, though, to get back on the field.