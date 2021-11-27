RENTON — Rashaad Penny is running out of last chances to make his mark with the Seahawks.

The oft-injured running back has been ruled out for the Monday night game at the Washington Football Team because of a hamstring injury, leaving the Seahawks with just two healthy running backs on the roster as of Saturday afternoon.

Already without starting running back Chris Carson because of a season-ending neck injury, Seattle has also ruled out third-down running back Travis Homer.

Starting right guard Damien Lewis has also been declared out because of a hyperextended elbow.

Penny, in his first NFL start last week against Arizona, injured his hamstring on the very first carry of the game.

It is possible Penny could be headed back to injured reserve for the second time this season, coach Pete Carroll said Saturday.

The Seahawks’ 2018 first-round draft pick, Penny is in the final year of his rookie contract. He is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

Penny was placed on the IR in September with a calf strain. With Carson out with the neck injury, the hope was Penny would emerge alongside Alex Collins in stabilizing the running-back position in the second half of the season.

“We need Rashaad to come to life,” Carroll said Nov. 17. “This is an important time for Rashaad to help us.”

Instead, the Seahawks are down to just two healthy running backs — Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas.

Collins will again be featured heavily in the running game Monday night. Second-year running back DeeJay Dallas will have a greater workload too.

Carroll said there’s a chance Josh Johnson, an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Monroe, could be elevated off the practice squad ahead of Monday’s game.

“He’s got a real physical style to him that we like,” Carroll said of Johnson.

Reed returns; Jones, Brown placed on IR

Cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) will be back in action after sitting out the Arizona game with a knee injury.

“He’s fine,” Carroll said. “We were pleased to see him come back the last couple days.”

The Seahawks placed rookie cornerback Tre Brown (knee) and reserve offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (back) on IR on Saturday afternoon.

Brown had surgery earlier this week to repair a patellar tendon tear in his knee. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Jones has been dealing with a back injury “on and off for some time,” Carroll said.

“We’re working with (Jones) to try to get him back and get him right,” Carroll added. “He’s had a hard time staying healthy. I feel terrible for him. He’s been in and out for some time now. And he’s done well when he’s had his chances to play, but he’s just not able to get over this yet. So we’ll take a little more time to get that done.”

The Seahawks announced Saturday that they signed guard Phil Haynes off of the practice squad and activated cornerback Nigel Warrior off the IR.