The Seahawks have ruled out three players for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, including first-round pick Rashaad Penny, a running back who has played in all 13 games so far this season.

Penny is out with a knee injury that coach Pete Carroll said was discovered after Monday night’s win over the Vikings. Carroll didn’t specify the nature of the injury other than saying tests had revealed no significant damage.

Penny had eight carries for 44 yards against the Vikings and had his last carry on the final play of the third quarter.

Also out are linebacker K.J. Wright, who has not played since a Nov. 11 loss to the Rams while dealing with a lingering knee issue, and backup safety Maurice Alexander, who suffered a concussion against the Vikings.

Seattle listed starting right guard D.J. Fluker as doubtful with a hamstring injury while listing receiver Doug Baldwin (hip), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) and safety Bradley McDougald (knee) as questionable. However, McDougald spoke to the media this week as one of the players the team made available for a group press conference, usually a sign that the player is expected to play.

Baldwin sat out against the Vikings, his third missed game of the season but also just his third since 2012, but was able to practice Thursday on a limited basis.

Not listed on the game status report was Frank Clark, who sat out practice Thursday with an elbow injury that apparently isn’t considered serious enough to potentially impact his ability to play.

The loss of Penny likely means more time for J.D. McKissic, who was activated off the Injured Reserve list prior to a Dec. 2 game against the 49ers. McKissic has played just three snaps in two games since then without a carry but will now move up in the team’s tailback rotation behind Chris Carson and Mike Davis.

Seattle will also again have the services of fullback Tre Madden, who can fill in at tailback if needed. He sat out the last two games with a chest injury.

The 49ers listed only one player as out — safety Jaquiski Tartt with a shoulder injury. No players were doubtful. Among the players the 49ers listed as questionable are former Seahawk Cassius Marsh (concussion), running back Matt Breida (ankle) who is the team’s leading rusher with 744 yards, and receiver Dante Pettis (foot), a former UW star who had two touchdown catches against the Seahawks on Dec. 2.