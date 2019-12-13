RENTON — The lessons Cody Barton said he learned in his first start last Sunday night against the Rams in Los Angeles will get an early test.

The Seahawks on Friday ruled strongside linebacker Mychal Kendricks as out for Sunday’s game at Caroina, putting the rookie Barton in line for his second straight start.

Kendricks continues to deal with a hamstring injury that apparenty isn’t getting better. He was listed as doubtful before the Rams game with coach Pete Carroll suggesting the team was playing it cautious so he wouldn’t suffer a re-injury.

But now the team is going straight to listing him as out this week.

The only other player listed as out is running back Rashaad Penny, who for now remains on the team’s active roster though he will soon undergo surgery to repair an ACL injury suffered against the Rams.

Seattle listed four other key players as questionable: defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney (core/illness) and Ziggy Ansah (neck), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and tight end Luke Willson (hamstring).

Advertising

Clowney missed practices Wednesday and Thursday but it was expected he would attend Friday’s workout before the team then boarded the bus from the VMAC to SeaTac for the flight to Charlotte.

Carroll has already said Ansah will be a game-time decision. He was listed as questionable before last week’s game but then listed as out before kickoff.

Shaquill Griffin played all 70 defensive snaps against the Rams and an injury was not mentioned later so it’s unclear if the injury happened in the game or later.

Willson has not played in three weeks but was able to return to practice earlier this week with the hope he will play.

Everyone else on the roster was ruled as good to go, meaning fullback Nick Bellore will return after missing the past two weeks.

Barton, a third-round pick out of Utah, was on the field for 58 snaps against the Rams in taking the place of Kendricks.

Advertising

Barton this week echoed what both Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said of his play – that there was some good and some bad.

Barton had what was one of the team’s only three pass defenses of the game on the first series when be burst through on a blitz and batted down a Jared Goff pass on second-and-nine (a play later a 33-yard completion to Tyler Higbee set up the Rams’ first TD).

But in the second quarter, Barton couldn’t contain Todd Gurley on a third-and-one play as he was locked up with tight end Johnny Mundt. Gurley was able to squeeze by for 2 yards and the Rams then scored three pays later to go up 21-3.

Carroll mentioned it was Barton’s first game as among the things that contributed to some issues with the defense getting lined up not as quickly as it needed to at times, particularly during the first two series.

“There were some things I did really good and there were some things I didn’t do so good,’’ Barton said. “So my assessment was it was a great learning experience. Just actually playing in a game was very valuable, feeling the flow of the game, the speed, the tempo, just the overall experience.’’

Barton specifically mentioned the third-down play (which is pictured above) as one he wished he had back.

Carroll seemed to imply that Mundt could have been called for holding. The score was 14-3 at the time and limiting the Rams to a field goal could have kept it a two-score game at halftime and also given Seattle a little more time to drive for its own score before the break. The play occurred with 1:10 left in the half.

But Barton said what he learned is that being held can’t be an excuse.

“I was holding the edge and he got around me,’’ Barton said. “Or, he was holding me but I got no call. Being a rookie they may not give you the call. But regardless, if they are going to hold you or not, there is still (a way) . You’ve got to knock his hands down or something like that — don’t let him hold you.

“So there’s just some little things like that, just knowing where your plays are to be made and just assuring that no matter what that guy does you are going to make that play.’’

He’ll get his chances again Sunday.

PANTHERS RULE OUT VETERAN TIGHT END OLSEN

The Panthers ruled out three payers including veteran tight end Greg Olsen, who will miss his second straight game while in the concussion protocol.

He will be replaced again by second-year player Ian Thomas, who has nine receptions for 81 yards and a TD in the past two games.

Carolina also ruled out left tackle Greg Little (ankle) and rush end Marquis Haynes (knee).

Little has played just four games this season with rookie Dennis Daley having been the starter in his place.