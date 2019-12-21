In the latest ominous sign for a Seahawks team that has had some rough personnel news this week, Seattle on Saturday downgraded starting left tackle Duane Brown to out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The move was not a complete surprise as Brown did not take part in practice all week and was listed as questionable for the game with knee and biceps injuries.

Conversely, Brown has dealt with the injuries much of the season, often missing a practice or two each week for the last month or so, and then played on Sunday— he has started the past seven games and on the field every offensive snap in the past six.

But Carroll had said all of the players the team listed as questionable — cornerback Shaquill Griffin and linebacker Mychal Kendricks, each dealing with hamstring issues, are the others — would be gametime decisions.

Seattle decided not to wait to make the decision on Brown, though, declaring him out, possibly with an eye on making sure he is ready as can be for the NFC West decider against the 49ers next Sunday, though the Arizona game could have an influence on playoff seeding, with scenarios still in play for Seattle to be the one, two or three seed if they win the West and either the five or six as the wild card.

Brown, who turned 34 in August, will presumably be replaced by George Fant, who stepped in to start games against at Cleveland and against Baltimore that Brown missed after initially hurting his biceps in the loss to the New Orleans Saints in September.

Advertising

Seattle went 1-1 in those two games. But Fant has some substantial experience at left tackle, starting 10 games at that spot in 2016 as well as the two earlier this season. He also started the final two games of the 2018 season at right tackle.

Both of Seattle’s tackles will be heavily challenged Sunday by Arizona’s Chandler Jones, who leads the NFL in sacks with 15. Jones typically moves around so he doesn’t figure to be a direct one-on-one matchup with either Fant or right tackle Germain Ifedi for the entire game.

In what can be seen as at least being a little bit of good news, the Seahawks did not downgrade any of the other players on its final injury status report for Sunday.

Along with Griffin and Kendricks being questionable, Seattle also listed free safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) as doubtful.

Seattle will also play without receiver Josh Gordon and defensive tackle Al Woods, who each were suspended by the NFL this week. Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the policies on both performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) and substances of abuse while Woods was suspended four games for violating the policy on PEDs.