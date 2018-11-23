Baldwin will be re-assessed during pre-game warmups Sunday to assure he can play, coach Pete Carroll said.

To no surprise, the Seahawks will be without veteran linebacker K.J. Wright for Sunday’s game at Carolina as he will be sidelined for a second straight week with a nagging knee injury that will likely also keep him out the following Sunday against the 49ers.

To some surprise, receiver Doug Baldwin is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Carolina, a contest that carries significant playoff implications, with a groin injury, and coach Pete Carroll said the team will need to reassess him in pregame warmups to make sure he is good to go.

Wright was the only player the Seahawks listed as out and Baldwin the only other player listed on what was otherwise a clean injury report.

Officially, the questionable designation means Baldwin has a 50-50 chance to play, though Baldwin has been one of Seattle’s most durable players, missing just two games since 2012.

But Carroll said there remains at least some uncertainty about his status.

“We are going to work him out in pregame to make sure he is okay,” Carroll said.

Baldwin missed two games earlier this year with a sprained knee but has been listed on the injury report a few times earlier this season with a groin issue, most recently prior to the game against the Rams on Nov. 11.

Carroll, though, had said on Tuesday that Baldwin was healthy, saying he “really feels the best he’s felt. He really doesn’t have any concerns right now at all so he’s practicing hard and working hard and really energized by that.”

The groin injury that has him now listed as questionable, Carroll said, began to creep up in the practice on Tuesday afternoon following Carroll’s comments — Baldwin had a season-high seven receptions in last Thursday’s 27-24 win over Green Bay, including his first touchdown of the season.

“It popped up the day that I said that he’s the best he’s felt all year,” Carroll said. “Groin kind of acted up on him a little bit. So I’m not going to stay that again.”

Carroll said Baldwin was limited to only running during Friday’s practice — he was officially listed as not participating.

As for Wright, he will now miss a second straight game after having returned to play in three games following surgery that caused him to miss the first six.

And Carroll said Wright is also likely to miss next Sunday’s home game against the 49ers as the team tries some other methods to get him healthy.

“We’re going to keep working on it,” Carroll said. “There are a couple of things we are going to do that it will probably take him another week.”

Austin Calitro is likely to be the primary replacement for Wright Sunday, though the Seahawks could also use Barkevious Mingo in the same hybrid strongside/weakside role he has filled in other games this season when Wright was out.

Calitro was the primary WLB against the Packers, though Mingo was officially the other starter at linebacker alongside Bobby Wagner in the middle.

“There’s a good chance that that could happen,” Carroll said of Calitro again filling in for Wright.

The Seahawks, though, will soon get back the suspended Mychal Kendricks, who returned to practice this week and is eligible to return to play on Dec. 10 against Minnesota.

“It’s great for Mychal, first of all, to get him back in action and get him going,” said Carroll of Kendricks, who played in three games at WLB for the Seahawks before being suspended eight games for inside trading (a charge for which he is expected to be sentenced in January). “He’s desperately wanting to get active and get rolling and all of that. He looks great. He’s stayed in great shape. He’ll have another good week (next week) to kind of get zeroed in on it and then the week after that he should be able to get back and help us.”

Here is what Carroll said about a few other injury issues:

— Carroll said running back J.D. McKissic had a good week of practice in what was his first week back after having spent all season on Injured Reserve with a broken bone in his foot. But Carroll said McKissic will not be activated for Sunday’s game. McKissic can practice for two more weeks before Seattle either has to activate him or return him to IR. “He looked great, really,” Carroll said. “He looked really quick and on it and jumped right back into doing his stuff and his assignments and all that. But it just doesn’t make sense for us to try to do it in one week’s time, so we’ll go next week and take a look at him again and anticipate that he is going to be in pretty good shape and pretty close to going the next week. So we will wait and see. But he looked terrific.”

— Cornerback and core special teamer Neiko Thorpe practiced all week and is ready to play after missing the last four games with a groin injury, Carroll said. “It’s great to have him back,” said Carroll of Thorpe, who was also voted by teammates as a co-special teams captain before the season.

— Defensive end Dion Jordan is also healthy and able to play after missing the Green Bay game with a knee injury. Carroll indicated that might have been by design for Jordan to sit out a Thursday game following a Sunday game to get him healthy for the stretch run. “He looked really good,” Carroll said. “This has helped him out, the way we did it has helped him out. He had a good week of practice.”

— Guard D.J. Fluker was on the injury report earlier in the week with a knee issue but was not listed on the final report and is ready to play, Carroll said. Carroll said Fluker came back from the team’s mini-bye following the win over the Packers saying his knee was sore but that it improved during the week. “So the motto is ‘don’t give him any days off,”’ Carroll joked.