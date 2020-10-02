RENTON — The Seahawks’ hope to revive their secondary in 2020 rested in large part on the additions of two veterans — cornerback Quinton Dunbar and strong safety Jamal Adams — both acquired in offseason trades.

But just four games into this season, the Seahawks on Sunday will be without both players, who were ruled out Friday by the team due to injury. Seattle also ruled out linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee).

Adams, acquired in a blockbuster deal in July from the Jets in which Seattle gave up its next two first-round draft picks. suffered a strained groin in the fourth quarter of last week’s 38-31 win over Dallas. Dunbar sat out that game because of a sore knee that developed out of the win over New England on Sept. 20.

That Adams is out is no surprise, as coach Pete Carroll said from the start of the week it would be difficult for him to return.

But Carroll had seemed more optimistic about getting back Dunbar, acquired in March from Washington for a fifth-round draft pick.

Instead, his sore knee will cost him a second game, and he again will be replaced by Tre Flowers.

Seattle also listed cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Lano Hill as questionable. But of those two, Hill may be more questionable because he also sat out last week with a back injury.

If Hill can’t go, Ryan Neal likely would start in place of Adams at safety, teaming with Quandre Diggs. Seattle, though, also added some veteran depth at safety this week, signing Damarious Randall to the practice squad. Randall, a first-round pick of the Packers in 2015, has 56 career NFL starts and could be elevated off the practice squad Saturday.

Assuming Griffin can go, he’ll team with Dunbar at cornerback. Seattle also listed cornerback Neiko Thorpe as questionable, meaning the third corner available Sunday may be Linden Stephens, who played three games for Miami late last season after being signed off Seattle’s practice squad, then was waived and re-signed by the Seahawks.

The injury situation only adds to the pass defense’s struggles the past three games. The Seahawks have allowed the most passing yards in the NFL (1,292) and the most in NFL history in the first three games of a season.

And Sunday comes the challenge of facing Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will make his 143rd career start Sunday and has a few decent targets, led by receiver DeVante Parker (14 reception for 169 yards) and tight end Mike Gesicki (12-175).

Seattle also listed running backs Chris Carson (knee) and Carlos Hyde (shoulder) as questionable. But Carson appears on track to being able to play against Miami.

Also listed as questionable is right guard Damien Lewis (ankle).

Cody Barton is expected to replace Brooks in Seattle’s starting-linebacker rotation.

The rest of the players on what is currently a 52-player roster are considered good to go, which includes defensive tackle Poona Ford (groin) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (groin), both of whom were on the injury report earlier in the week.