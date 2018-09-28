The Seahawks' tailback situation could be one to watch with two of the four players at that spot listed as either doubtful or questionable heading into Sunday's game at Arizona.

The Seahawks on Friday ruled linebacker K.J. Wright and defensive end Rasheem Green out for Sunday’s game at Arizona — the only two players on the 53-man roster who are certain not to play.

The Seahawks listed two other players as doubtful — offensive lineman Ethan Pocic and running back C.J. Prosise.

Four players are questionable — receiver Doug Baldwin, running back Chris Carson, defensive end Dion Jordan and safety Delano Hill.

Wright will miss his fourth straight game after having arthroscopic surgery to repair a knee injury suffered in the third preseason game at Minnesota. Green, a third-round pick out of USC, is out with an ankle injury, apparently suffered last Sunday against Dallas.

The Seahawks earlier in the week promoted Branden Jackson to add depth at end with Green out. Mychal Kendricks will again start at weakside linebacker in place of Wright — the Seahawks received word earlier in the week that Kendricks will be available for Sunday’s game, though the NFL is continuing to weigh whether he will be suspended after pleading guilty to a felony insider trading charge. Sunday’s game will be the third Kendricks will play for Seattle but the Seahawks are unsure if he will be available beyond this week.

Pocic sat out last week with an ankle injury and figures to again be replaced at left guard by J.R. Sweezy. Prosise missed last week’s game with an abdomen injury.

Of the questionable players, Baldwin appears likely to play after returning to practice this week after sitting out the last two games after spraining his MCL against Denver.

Carson has been limited in practice all week with a hip injury that apparently dates to the Dallas game, when he had a career-high 32 carries.

If Carson has any issues playing then the Seahawks’ running back depth could be tested if Prosise were also to miss the game. Seattle has only two other tailbacks on the 53-man roster — Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis. Former UW Husky Lavon Coleman is on the practice squad and could be called up by Saturday if the Seahawks need another player in the backfield. Fullback Tre Madden can also fill in at tailback if needed.

Jordan was also injured against Dallas and has not taken part in practice this week.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was listed on the report on Thursday as a full participant with a hamstring issue. But he will play.

Arizona did not rule out any players nor do the Cardinals have any players listed as doubtful.