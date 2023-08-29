The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters from 90 to 53 arrives Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The Seahawks are at 78 after waiving 12 players on Sunday and Monday: tight ends Sal Cannella and Griffin Behert, defensive end Jordan Ferguson, receivers Malik Flowers and Justin Marshall, cornerbacks Arquon Bush, Benjie Franklin and Chris Steele, receiver Tyjon Lindsey and offensive linemen Liam Ryan and Jalen McKenzie and running back Wayne Taulapapa.

But the action will get a little more furious over the next few hours as Seattle must waive, release or make other moves to get to 53.

We’ll keep track of it all here.