RENTON — The Seahawks have advanced to the playoffs 10 times in Pete Carroll’s 13 years as head coach. And they’ve never gone more than a season without playing in them, making it this year after having missed the postseason in 2021 with a 7-10 record.

But showing how quickly things can change in the NFL, Seattle’s current 53-man roster includes just 21 players who have played in a postseason game.

In fact, only 14 players remain from the roster of the Seattle team that lost to the Rams in a wild-card game following the 2020 season.

And due in no small part to the moves the last few years to move on from the likes of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, Seattle’s total of 74 playoff games played among its 53-man roster is the second fewest of the seven teams in the NFC playoffs. Tampa Bay has the most at 243 (Tom Brady’s 47 helps a lot with that total) while the Giants have the fewest with 53.

San Francisco, Seattle’s opponent in a 1:30 p.m. game Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, has the second most in the NFC at 181.

Seattle’s total includes 11 from Bruce Irvin, who was brought back at midseason and is the only player left who was part of the Super Bowl title team in 2013.

No one else has more than the seven of defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (who has three with Seattle and four with the Bills and Raiders) while receiver Tyler Lockett and center Austin Blythe are next with six (all of Blythe’s are with the Rams).

Among the 32 players on the 53-man roster who have not taken part in a playoff game are veteran defensive tackle Al Woods, quarterback Geno Smith and defensive lineman Shelby Harris, each among the eight oldest players on the team.

Harris came to Seattle in March as part of the Wilson trade, having spent two years with the Raiders and then from 2017-21 with Denver.

Harris said Tuesday it was particularly emotional watching Detroit beat Green Bay Sunday night to assure a playoff spot and get some of the team’s vets into the playoffs.

“It’s cool,” he said. “Me and my wife were talking about it, not having plans already set towards the end of the year for different things. It’s cool for all of us.”

Geno Smith still learning his receiver moves

Sunday’s overtime win over the Rams featured a few plays in which the Seahawks had running back DeeJay Dallas lined up at quarterback in a “wildcat” formation, with Smith split wide.

The first play worked almost perfectly as Dallas rumbled 27 yards for what was Seattle’s longest run of the game to the Rams’ 14 on the first possession of the game.

The next attempt on the next snap, though, went awry when Smith was called for a false start when split wide left, with Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey lined up across from him.

Asked about that play during his weekly news conference Wednesday, Smith smiled somewhat sheepishly.

“It’s not funny because I cost us a penalty, but I kind of tried to fix my feet at the last second, was kind of talking trash and then kind of lost my balance,” he said. “I’ve got to get better at that.”

Moved back 5 yards, Seattle went back to a normal formation on the next play and ended up having to settle for a field goal.

“It was the matchup we were looking for, me on Ramsey,” Smith said jokingly. “And unfortunately it didn’t work out that way, but we’ll come back to it.”

The Seahawks used the wildcat one more time in the game on the next series, with Dallas gaining 6 yards.

Seven Seahawks sit out, but Ryan Neal again is limited

Seven Seahawks did not practice Wednesday — Dallas (ankle/quadricep), running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle), guard Phil Haynes (ankle), cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring), Harris (knee), guard Gabe Jackson (not injured/rest), and Woods (Achilles/rest).

Two others were listed as limited — tight end Noah Fant (knee) and safety Ryan Neal (knee).

That Neal was again able to go on a limited basis indicates he has a chance to return after missing the last three games.

Coach Pete Carroll will speak to the media Thursday for the final time before the game when the status of injured players may become clearer.