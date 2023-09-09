The Seahawks made a few moves Saturday to set their roster for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, notably placing rookie running back Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve.

Seattle also elevated cornerback Artie Burns and linebacker Jon Rhattigan off the practice squad to the active roster.

By being elevated, Burns and Rhattigan will almost certainly be active for Sunday’s game. And the elevation of Burns sends a further signal that first-round pick Devon Witherspoon will not play as he deals with a hamstring issue that limited him in practice all week and kept him out of preseason games.

Burns has been working as a nickel corner, the spot Witherspoon had been playing, including starting there in the preseason finale against Green Bay. Seattle also has last year’s starter at nickel, Coby Bryant, available to play there.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Witherspoon “can possibly’’ play, but noted the team would be cautious to avoid the injury getting worse.

Rhattigan will likely see time on special teams.

McIntosh, a seventh-round pick out of Georgia, has not practiced since suffering a knee injury in the team’s mock game at Lumen Field on Aug. 4. He was listed as out for the opener on Friday with both knee and hamstring injuries.

Going on IR means McIntosh will have to miss at least four games before he can return. That means the first game for which he would be eligible is the Oct. 15 contest against Cincinnati, as Seattle has its bye after the fourth game.

That leaves Seattle with three running backs on the 53-man roster — Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas. Seattle also has SaRodorick Thompson on the practice squad.

The moves leave Seattle with a 54-man roster for the Rams game, meaning the Seahawks will have to declare six or seven as inactive 90 minutes before kickoff. Teams can have 48 players active on gameday if eight are offensive linemen or seven if fewer than eight are offensive linemen.

Teams can elevate practice-squad players three times each season and return them to the practice squad after the game. After that, players have to clear waivers to return to the practice squad.