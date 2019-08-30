The Seahawks continued to pare down their roster to 53 Saturday making one surprising move as they did, releasing veteran receiver Jaron Brown.

The move was reported by the NFL Network, the league’s flagship station and quickly confirmed by Brown on Twitter, writing “Thank you Seattle! Fell in love with this city, fans and organization! Next chapter for me.”

Brown has been in the NFL since 2013 and had been the only receiver on the roster with more than a year’s experience other than Tyler Lockett. He had just 14 receptions last year in his first season with the team after signing as a free agent (he’d previously played for Arizona). But five went for touchdowns, and Seattle coaches spoke enthusiastically all offseason of his progress and hopes for a much bigger impact in 2019.

The release of Brown, though, was apparently done with Seattle needing to create some salary cap space after reaching agreement earlier in the day to trade for Jadeveon Clowney — his release will save $2.75 million against the salary cap.

Aside from Lockett, the only other receive on the current roster with an NFL reception is David Moore. But it’s unclear when he will be available for the regular season after he suffered a broken humerus bone in practice a week-and-a-half ago.

The Seahawks made a few other moves Saturday, with a report from the NFL Network that Seattle was releasing veteran defensive tackle Earl Mitchell as well as another that they had waived receiver Jazz Ferguson (ESPN and other sources also confirmed both moves.)

Advertising

The NFL Network, the league’s flagship station, also reported that the Seahawks were releasing veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor and rush end Cassius Marsh. Taylor had seemed the favorite for the nickel cornerback spot but coach Pete Carroll had also said last week that the position remained wide open. Akeem King and Ugo Amadi also played there substantially in the preseason. Marsh was likely deemed expendable after the trade for Jadeveon Clowney and with Ziggy Ansah apparently set to be ready of the start of the regular season.

Ferguson was the team’s leading receiver in the preseason with seven receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown, but he also was battling an uphill fight to make the roster with Seattle potentially keeping only five or six receivers. If Ferguson clears waivers he could be re-signed to the practice squad Sunday. As for Mitchell, the 10-year veteran — who was signed in the wake of the suspension of Jarran Reed to potentially add depth at tackle — could be back after week one when his contract would not be guaranteed.

The Seahawks first began making moves on Friday, waiving backup quarterback Paxton Lynch, a source told the Seattle Times, the first known move by the team as Seattle began paring its roster from 90 to 53.

Seattle also later released veteran defensive back DeShawn Shead, with Shead confirming the news via his Twitter account.

Shead played for the Seahawks from 2012-17 before spending last season with Detroit and then being re-signed by Seattle in July when injuries hit the position (specifically, rookie Marquise Blair starting on the PUP list and Lano Hill not returning until mid-August while still recovering from off-season hip surgery.)

Shead spent time playing both cornerback and safety in the preseason but apparently was unable to convince the coaches — for now, anyway — that he deserved a spot on the 53-man roster.

Related Seahawks make a major splash on cutdown day by acquiring Jadeveon Clowney from Houston

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete once again as a hawk!,” Shead wrote via Twitter. “I will always appreciate and have love for the 12’s! Can’t wait to see what next!”

Advertising

Teams must be at the regular-season maximum of 53 by 1 p.m. Saturday, Seattle time.

Waiving Lynch means Geno Smith will be the backup quarterback to Russell Wilson. That’s no surprise as Smith played well in the final two preseason games and ended the preseason 18-34 for 282 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions with a passer rating of 100.4 that was the best on the team. Lynch, who was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2016, was 18-37 for 180 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions and a passer rating of 71.9.

Smith left Thursday’s preseason finale against the Raiders late in the second quarter after having “got a little tweak” in his left knee, in the words of head coach Pete Carroll. That’s the same knee on which Smith had had surgery three weeks ago to remove a cyst. But the knee apparently checked out OK given that Lynch was waived.

Seattle also had signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett as a backup while Smith was out, but he played in only one game, throwing only three passes, and wasn’t considered a viable candidate for the job.

Lynch signed in January, saying later he had turned down a possible chance to sign late in the 2018 season with Washington because he thought the Seahawks would be a good fit for his skills.

But Seattle then added Smith to the competition in May after it became clear he was not going to return to the Chargers, with whom he spent last season.

That Smith has 31 career NFL starts — 29 coming when he was the primary starter for the New York Jets in 2013 and 2014 — had been perceived as giving him a leg up all along on the backup job. Lynch had just four career starts, all with Denver in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, going 1-3.

Lynch, though, made things interesting when he played well against Denver in the preseason opener, leading Seattle to 19 second-half points in a 22-14 win and completing 11-15 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown while also rushing four times for 38 yards and another score.

Smith then sat out the next week in a game at Minnesota after having the surgery on his knee.

But Lynch then suffered an injury of his own, a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet by Minnesota’s Holton Hill (who was ejected from the game and later fined $10,527) and had to miss practice the following week as well as a game against the Chargers.

Smith the returned last Saturday against the Chargers and played well in that game, as well as against the Raiders. Lynch, meanwhile was just 7-22 for 71 yards in his final two performances including 1-7 for four yards in playing the second half Thursday night against the Raiders.

Advertising

“I thought he looked really good,” Carroll said of Smith following Thursday night’s game, when he was 4-7 for 107 yards and two touchdowns. “I thought he did a nice job. A great couple balls down the field. A great touchdown pass to Terry (Wright, for 39 yards). It was a beautiful play. He looks in control of the offense. He gets it. He really understands it. So that’s a real positive.”

Lynch has practice squad eligibility and could be a candidate to stay on the Seattle roster in that capacity if he clears waivers. Barrett could also fill that role.

Shead had two of the Seahawks’ highlight moments early in the preseason with a safety in the opener against Denver and then an 88-yard pick six for Seattle’s only touchdown in week two at Minnesota.

But Hill’s return and the emergence of rookie Ugo Amadi and the steadiness of Tedric Thompson as a starter alongside Bradley McDougald made for a pretty deep safety core.

Shead played 57 snaps in the final preseason game Thursday, spending the first three quarters at cornerback and the final quarter at safety —both spots he played throughout his initial tenure with the Seahawks — with Carroll saying he wanted to give Shead a chance to show all he could do.

“I wanted to give him a chance to show us the versatility,” Carroll said Thursday night. “He had been a long time corner for us. He never had played a lot of safety. That was the spot that we wanted to see if we could really bring him along, and then kick him back out there so he had enough time to show us where he fit there. We just have to figure it out. I don’t know what to tell you, but DeShawn Shead is a great kid. He’s a great champion kid. If we’re fortunate enough to have him on our team, he’s going to help us.”

Advertising

For now, anyway, it wasn’t enough.

It was also learned earlier that the Seahawks had waived safety Shalom Luani. So that leaves the Seahawks with five safeties, who it would appear the team is going to keep — McDougald, Thompson, Hill, Blair and Ugo Amadi.

And Shead’s release would also seem to indicate that the Seahawks are not too worried about a hip pointer that limited Blair to just five snaps against Oakland Thursday.

Conversely, Shead’s release doesn’t rule out that he couldn’t return.

As a vested veteran, Shead would have had his $930,000 salary guaranteed if he was on the roster week one. Seattle could look to bring back Shead later, if needed, when it could essentially pay him on a week-to-week basis.

MORE CUTS

We’ll continue to update cuts as they are made and reported. Here is what else had been reported: