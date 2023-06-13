RENTON — For one day, at least, Pete Carroll was leading the ship.

OK, actually, it was a canoe.

And Carroll was getting some help Tuesday afternoon from members of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe in leading some of the Seahawks rookie class out onto the waters of Lake Washington behind the team’s VMAC practice facility.

But the broader point Carroll was trying to make as the Seahawks held a team-bonding activity, taking a few group canoe rides, is that he’s there with them, and that nothing big can be accomplished unless they all work together.

Oh, and to have a little fun along the way.

“That was my first time (being on a canoe),” said second-round pick Derick Hall, a linebacker out of Auburn taken 37th overall. “I really enjoyed it.”

The rookies, who have remained in town this week for a few more OTAs (organized team activities) after most of the veterans wrapped up their work last week, showed up on Tuesday expecting it to be just a normal day — meetings, some on-field drills, etc.

But, during an early meeting, they were told they would head out into the parking lot behind the team’s facility.

Soon, they figured it out, seeing the three canoes that were brought to a dock behind the VMAC by the Muckleshoot Tribe, which has a partnership with the Seahawks.

Several tribal leaders spoke to the players, explaining the importance of water to the area in general and to the tribe in particular.

Donny Stevenson, vice chairman of the tribe, told the players “we are a water people” and that canoes are “a vital, important part of our lives.” He further explained that before every canoe ride, the tribe repeats its mantra of “One Heart, One Mind.”

“You don’t go anywhere, you don’t get anywhere if you can’t come together and sync up,’’ Stevenson said.

Players were given T-shirts and headed to the dock to canoes, where they were handed life jackets and began boarding — about eight players or so per canoe. A safety boat was also present.

Carroll jumped in the front of the first boat and helped paddle it out into the waters of Lake Washington for a 15-minute-ish ride, players appearing to gradually get the hang of rowing together to make the canoe go.

“It was a little more difficult than we thought,” Carroll said later with a laugh. “We thought it would just be fun and games. They had to work at it.”

Carroll said he wasn’t nervous but that he was a little worried.

“Some of the guys aren’t as comfortable in the water as others,” he said. “The whole time it was kind of like ‘We’ll get you back. We’ll get you back.’”

All did make it back, and while one boat seemed to briefly topple, no one really got wet.

Well, other than undrafted free agent nose tackle Jonah Tavai of San Diego State, who jumped into the lake off the dock as players were boarding.

As Stevenson explained later, Tavai ran afoul of a code of the water and took matters into his own hands.

“I shared with them a teaching (that) as a canoe culture you are not allowed to call canoes boats, and if you do that as a tribal person, you are expected to jump in,” Stevenson said. “That’s a part of the expectations. So I guess he made the mistake of calling a canoe a boat and had to go in as a result.”

No worries. Tavai quickly pulled himself back up onto the dock.

And all seemed to have a good time.

We think, anyway.

Tongue appearing firmly in cheek, fifth-round pick Mike Morris, a defensive end from Michigan, said, “I was ready to get off as soon as I got on. … I need the Navy SEALs with me next time I go.”

“Man, people were panicking, waves were splashing, water was getting in my face,” he added. “Never again.”

Asked where he’d rate it as a team-bonding exercise, Morris joked and, pointing at one of his fellow rookies, said, “I rank this as a zero because I learned to trust none of my teammates.”

The value of such team-building exercises is in the eye of the beholder.

But to Carroll, they matter greatly, and there was no coincidence that the canoe ride occurred on the day before the final OTA and rookies leave for the summer.

Carroll’s hope is that the 32 rookies on the Seahawks roster — including 10 draft picks — will have gotten to know each other that much better before they scatter for roughly six weeks and won’t need much of a reintroduction when they return for training camp, which is scheduled to start on July 26.

Those rookies make up more than a third of the team’s 90-man roster, with each of the draft picks potentially in line to play key roles. So, the sooner they all feel like real teammates, the better.

“There’s a lot of stuff that we do and this is one of the events,” Carroll said. “It is really important that we do spend time and focus on the on the opportunities for guys to get to know each other and all of that because that’s the connection that makes a difference down the road.”