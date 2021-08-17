RENTON — Jamal Adams wasn’t the only Seahawk who got on the practice field for the first time Tuesday.

So did the team’s first pick in the 2021 draft, receiver Dee Eskridge, who was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list and then put on a helmet and got some work for the first time since camp began.

Eskridge has been out with a toe injury that dated to the spring, when he was also limited during the team’s offseason program. Eskridge didn’t appear to get any snaps during team periods but did catch some passes in individual drills.

Coach Pete Carroll said later the plan is to get Eskridge ready for the regular-season opener Sept. 12 at Indianapolis.

“We all think that he should be ready and raring to go by the opener,’’ Carroll said. “We’re not concerned about that time frame. It’s whether or not he can make this (preseason) game in a couple of weeks. We (would) love for him to get some playtime to get started. I don’t know that that can happen and we’re not going to press that.’’

The Seahawks drafted Eskridge 56th overall out of Western Michigan hoping he can contribute significantly as the third receiver and possibly as a kick returner.

The Seahawks said the injury to Eskridge’s big toe has been helped by some adjustments in his shoes.

Carroll said Eskridge showed enough in workouts in the spring “to tease the heck out of us’’ and the team is excited to see what he can do.

“But we’re not going to overload it,’’ Carroll said. “We’re going to try to get him involved and that will happen. That will get done.’’

‘Really good report’ on Colby Parkinson

Carroll said the team has gotten “a really good report’’ on a foot injury suffered by tight end Colby Parkinson and that he might be sidelined only “a couple of weeks,’’ which could mean he will be back in time for the regular-season opener.

Carroll said Friday that Parkinson reinjured a broken foot that limited him to just six games last season. But Carroll said Parkinson will not need surgery “at this point’’ and that there have been “a couple procedures’’ done on the foot that has the team hopeful he won’t miss much time.

“We thought it might be much longer than that,’’ Carroll said.

Parkinson has emerged as one of the stars of training camp and expected to play significantly in the tight end rotation.

Geno Smith remains out

Backup quarterback Geno Smith, who left Saturday’s preseason opener against the Raiders in Las Vegas because of a concussion, remained away from the team Tuesday and Carroll offered no ETA for his return.

“He took a real hit that’s still affecting him,’’ Carroll said. “He wasn’t here today. We left him (home) today, so he’s still recovering.’’

Sean Mannion and Alex McGough got increased snaps in practice Tuesday with Smith sidelined.

Tyler Lockett dealing with groin injury

Receiver Tyler Lockett did not take part in team drills in practice Tuesday, and afterward Carroll revealed that Lockett is rehabbing a groin injury.

“We’re just making sure he’s clearly all the way back,’’ Carroll said. “He really can run right now and he’s done some stuff but we just want to make sure. It’s just a sore groin. He didn’t have a strain, just a little soreness so we’re going to see it through.’’

Lockett’s absence had Freddie Swain working as the other starting receiver in the base offense Tuesday alongside DK Metcalf.

Rashaad Penny expected to play this week

Rashaad Penny, the team’s top pick in the 2018, returned to practice after missing the Raiders game and practice last week with a thigh injury.

Carroll said Penny got about a dozen snaps with the team, and hopes that can ramp that up with an eye toward playing him Saturday.

“We’re expecting him to play this weekend,’’ Carroll said.

Penny played just three games last season while still dealing with an ACL injury suffered in 2019.

Other injury notes

Safety/nickel corner Marquise Blair remains out with a sore knee. Blair suffered an ACL injury in the second game last season. Carroll said the injury is to Blair’s kneecap and “not part of the structure of it. But we just don’t want to push him to a point where it gets nagging and it’s a chronic thing.’’

— Cornerback D.J. Reed remained out with a groin injury and Carroll said “he probably won’t make it back this week on the field, but we’re hopeful it’s soon after that. Maybe at the end of the week he gets some work, and early next week for sure.”

— Carroll said CB Damarious Randall (groin) will be back this week. Back on the field Tuesday was defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (groin).

— Offensive tackle Jamarco Jones, who has been dealing with back spams, returned to practice and got some time with the starting offense at left tackle. Carroll said Jones got about a dozen snaps.

Jones is filling in with the starters at that spot with Duane Brown remaining out as he seeks a new contract. Rookie Stone Forsythe started against the Raiders and also continues to see time with the starters. But Jones could start this week against the Broncos if he proves healthy.

— Cedric Ogbuehi, who has been playing right and left tackle, remains out with a biceps injury, but Carroll said he is “making good progress.’’

— Guard Phil Haynes, who left the Raiders game with an ankle injury, returned to practice Tuesday.