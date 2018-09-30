Seahawks lose former UW tight end Will Dissly to injury early in first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle rookie tight end Will Dissly was carted off the field with 7:52 to play in the first quarter after suffering an apparent right knee injury.

The Seahawks confirmed that Dissly is out with a knee injury and will not return to the game.

Dissly landed awkwardly after he was tackled by Arizona free safety Antoine Bethea on the end of a reception for a five-yard gain.

The injury leaves Seattle with just one tight end on the roster: Nick Vannett. Earlier this week, Seattle waived Darrell Daniels to make room on the roster for defensive end Branden Jackson, who was needed for depth to short up that injury-riddled position.

Dissly was Seattle’s second-leading receiver in terms of yards entering the game with 151. The Seahawks selected him out of UW in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.