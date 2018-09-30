Seahawks lose former UW tight end Will Dissly to injury early in first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.
Seattle rookie tight end Will Dissly was carted off the field with 7:52 to play in the first quarter after suffering an apparent right knee injury.
The Seahawks confirmed that Dissly is out with a knee injury and will not return to the game.
Dissly landed awkwardly after he was tackled by Arizona free safety Antoine Bethea on the end of a reception for a five-yard gain.
The injury leaves Seattle with just one tight end on the roster: Nick Vannett. Earlier this week, Seattle waived Darrell Daniels to make room on the roster for defensive end Branden Jackson, who was needed for depth to short up that injury-riddled position.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Three impressions from the UW Huskies' 35-7 win over BYU
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Why the No. 11 UW Huskies ought to be on upset alert Saturday vs. No. 20 BYU Cougars
- Hype reignited: With breakout win vs. BYU, Huskies' aspirations still alive | Larry Stone
- Jake Browning, Huskies defense lead No. 11 UW to dominant win vs. No. 20 BYU WATCH
Dissly was Seattle’s second-leading receiver in terms of yards entering the game with 151. The Seahawks selected him out of UW in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.