Seahawks rookie tight end Colby Parksinson suffered a broken fifth metatarsal bone in his foot while running a route recently, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, and had surgery to repair a Jones fracture on June 2.

Rapoport reported that Parkinson has been in Seattle rehabbing the injury since then.

The surgery came on the same day that it was announced that Parkinson — a fourth-round pick out of Stanford — had signed his rookie contract with the Seahawks.

A Jones fracture is said to typically take 6-8 weeks to heal but sometimes can take up to three months to heal, with a longer period of time to get back to full physical activity.

A 6-8-week recovery could put Parkinson in line to be healed right about when training camp is set to begin on July 28.

However, the Seahawks have a loaded tight end corps, and can afford to be patient with Parkinson, which is likely to be the route Seattle will take here.

Seattle also has veterans Greg Olsen, Will Dissley, Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson at tight end, which had already led to lots of speculation about how the team will get down to the three or four tight ends it will keep on its initial 53-man roster (rookie Stephen Sullivan, a seventh-rounder out of LSU, could also be used at tight end, though the team lists him as a receiver).

Depending on the status of his recovery, Parkinson could begin camp on the Physically Unable caught to Perform list. Players can come off the PUP list at any time during the preseason but going on it keeps the option open of a team being able to place a player on the PUP list when the regular season begins, which allows for some additional roster flexibility (players going on the PUP list to start the regular season must miss at least the first six regular season games).

Parkinson was the 133rd overall pick in the fourth round in April’s draft. It was announced he had signed signed a slotted four-year rookie deal worth up to $3.9 million with a signing bonus of $670,440 on June 2.

Parkinson was the first of Seattle’s eight draft picks to sign (receiver Freddie Swain has also since signed).

A 6-7, 251-pounder, Parkinson caught 48 passes for 589 yards last year as a junior at Stanford before declaring for the NFL draft.