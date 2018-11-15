Penny was hurt on his first carry of the game — which went for 30 yards — and was ruled questionable to return. But he was on the field the Seahawks' next series.

He then headed to the sidelines, having hurt his ankle at some point during the run.

Penny got his right ankle wrapped and was listed as questionable to return.

But Penny quickly returned and was back in the game after sitting out one series.

The team’s first-round pick out of San Diego State, Penny had a breakout game last Sunday against the Rams with 108 yards.

He did not play on Seattle’s first two series against the Packers, with Chris Carson returning to the starting lineup after sitting out last week with a hip injury, as the team had said he would do.

Carson fumbled on his first carry which led to a quick Green Bay touchdown and 7-0 Packers’ lead.

Penny entered the game on Seattle’s third series and got the ball on the first play, initially sweeping right and then when the defense closed in, breaking back to the left and then down the middle of the field to pick up 30 yards before being tackled by cornerback Jaire Alexander, after which he headed to the sidelines.

But the stint out of the game was short-lived.

And Penny continued to play throughout the first half, showing that the ankle injury wasn’t that big of a deal.