RENTON — The Seahawks will have at least one of their two first-round picks on the field when they open the regular season Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field — receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba — but are hoping they might have both.

Coach Pete Carroll said during his weekly news conference before Wednesday’s practice that Smith-Njigba will play.

However, he said it’s still unclear if cornerback Devon Witherspoon will make it. Witherspoon was expected to practice again on Wednesday after returning to the field on Monday after sitting out four weeks with a sore hamstring.

The 20th overall pick out of Ohio State, Smith-Njigba had surgery to repair a slight fracture in his wrist two weeks ago.

But Smith-Njigba returned to practice a week ago Tuesday and has had no setbacks, Carroll said.

“He can do everything throughout the game plan and the preparation and all,” Carroll said. “…. It’s been a remarkable mentality that he has brought to it. Better than most guys that you see.”

As for Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick out of Illinois, Carroll said the team will need to see how he responds to practice this week before declaring that he will play.

“He’ll go today,” Carroll said. “We’ll see how he does.”

