Seahawks rookie offensive tackle Jamarco Jones had surgery this week in Green Bay to repair damage from a high ankle sprain suffered in last Thursday’s preseason opener against the Colts, Seattle general manager John Schneider said during the team’s official pregame show on ESPN 710 Seattle Saturday.

Schneider did not offer additional details, but the surgery indicates a long recovery for Jones, who could be out for the year depending on how the Seahawks decide to handle him from a roster standpoint.

Jones, a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State, had been impressing with his play at left tackle, and had even gotten a few snaps at right tackle in practice, before he was injured.

Isaiah Battle, who was also seeing some time at right tackle, suffered a knee sprain that is not as serious as Jones’. But Battle did not play against the Chargers and it’s unclear when he will be back.

The loss of the two players has left Seattle a little thin at tackle but also essentially assured that Germain Ifedi will enter the season as team’s starting right tackle as Jones and Battle appeared to be the two most serious possible alternatives. Willie Beavers is the backup to Ifedi for now.

While Schneider didn’t say who specifically performed the surgery, it was likely conducted by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist who also performed Achilles surgery on Richard Sherman when he was injured last November.

ESPN reported last year that Anderson, who had previously been an assistant team physician with the Carolina Panthers, “has joined the Green Bay Packers‘ medical team and will partner in a new practice at the Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics that will open next month adjacent to Lambeau Field.”

An SI.com story noted that Anderson has previously operated on the likes of Derek Jeter, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Cam Newton. ESPN reported that Anderson also last year performed an ankle surgery on Eddie Lacy.