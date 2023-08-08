RENTON — Mike Morris, one of the newest Seahawks, and Michael Bennett, one of the more legendary ones, were finally able to get acquainted with each other this week.

But even though Morris didn’t know Bennett before Bennett came to training camp Sunday to work with the defensive line, he already felt something of a kinship with him.

Shortly after Morris was drafted by the Seahawks in April, Bennett made a video released by the team that was specifically addressed to Morris, who was a fifth-round pick (151st overall) amid some questions about what his best position might be in the NFL.

“Just want to say congrats to Mike on getting drafted,’’ Bennett said in the video. “It’s an honor. But I must say, for someone who didn’t get drafted (Bennett entered the league as an undrafted free agent), nobody cares where you get drafted. It’s all about what you do in the NFL.’’

“That was nice,’’ Morris said of having the video sent to him.

This week, Bennett has imparted that advice to Morris, and a whole lot more, while spending a few days with the team.

Bennett, who keeps a regular residence in the Honolulu area, is in town to begin his stint serving as an analyst for the team’s preseason television broadcasts; the Seahawks play their first preseason game Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Vikings at Lumen Field.

For the last three days, Bennett has worked with defensive line, and specifically interior players such as Morris.

“I just feel like it accelerated my learning curve,’’ Morris said.

So, what specifically has Bennett told Morris?

“Just be more aggressive,’’ Morris said. “Be more aggressive in everything that you do. Use the O-linemen’s weight against them and just trying to be a technician and trying to be the best that I can be.’’

And the reality is that there may be no player on the roster for whom mastering the proper technique is as important as it is for Morris.

Morris is listed at 6 feet, 6 inches and 295 pounds, making him 3 inches taller than any other Seahawks interior defensive linemen, a position at which the low man usually wins.

That height had many thinking that Morris’ best position in the NFL would be as an edge rusher.

Morris lost about 20 pounds before the NFL combine to try to show teams he could be an edge rusher, which had been his primary position in college.

But Morris then ran a 4.95 40-yard dash at the combine, the second slowest of any defensive end.

That also puts him in some kinship with Bennett, who fell out of the draft in 2009 in part due to what was regarded as a subpar performance at the combine, including a 40 time of 5.13.

Morris’ time and overall testing numbers compelled NFL teams to tell Morris he might be better off putting the weight back on and playing inside.

And that led to the famous draft-day video that Morris had sent to Seattle general manager John Schneider of himself on a scale, proving that he was back up to 295 pounds, helping finalize Seattle’s decision to draft him.

Morris has kept the weight on and said he feels he is adapting well to essentially being a full-time down lineman — he played some interior line at Michigan as well.

“I feel like it’s coming along great,’’ he said. “I feel the progress is at a really accelerated rate. I just want to be perfect at it, so that’s the process that’s going to take a lot.’’

And though it might sound a little counterintuitive, to be “perfect at it,” Morris knows he has to make himself as small as he can at the snap of the ball. Or, to be more precise, keeping his pad level as low as he can, which is crucial to being able to get the needed push at the line.

Whether he could do that was a question analysts had before the draft.

“Difficult for him to play low at his size,’’ Pro Football Focus wrote in its pre-draft assessment of Morris, a common critique.

“I feel like it is a challenge, just being 6-6,’’ he said. “It’s hard, but I’ve got to do it. So it is what it is.’’

And while Morris will take all the advice from Bennett and other vets that he can, there may not be much they can really tell him about staying low — other than to get good at staying low.

“There’s no trick or magic pill,’’ said veteran Dre’Mont Jones, the starter ahead of Morris at one defensive-end spot. “You’ve just got to remind yourself what to do. He has great length, but he has to make sure to get his pads down so he can be effective.’’

Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said last week that early returns have been encouraging for Morris, whom the team hopes will develop quickly enough to assume a regular role in the defensive-line rotation.

“I wanted to see when the pads got on how he was going to respond, and he’s done a really, really nice job,’’ Hurtt said. “Super smart kid, so he understands the playbook real well.’’

Morris has also quickly caught on to adapting to life in the NFL.

Asked how he’s been accepted by the vets, he said, “They have been very encouraging, but I’m buying so many snacks.’’

Asked to elaborate, Morris, a native of Belle Glade, Fla., said: “Just doing rookie stuff. It is what it is. I love them.’’

But the obvious hope is that, down the road, Morris will be like Bennett — a defensive lineman entering the league with question marks who goes on to thrive, forge a long career and be on the other end of “rookie stuff.’’

He’s hoping to truly begin that process Thursday night against the Vikings when he figures to get ample opportunity to show if what Bennett has been teaching him is taking hold.

Morris got his first taste of Lumen Field during the team’s mock game Friday but admitted that he was one of the rookies who coach Pete Carroll later referred to as being a little wide-eyed at the experience.

“A lot of people can get hyped over it, and I feel like I was one of those guys,’’ he said. “So I just need to calm down and refocus and trust my instincts. I feel like football hasn’t changed since little league — just a lot more to think about and do, and the game is a lot, lot faster, and the people are way better. Just got to breathe and trust your instincts.’’