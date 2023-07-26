It may very well be a blip so transitory that it’s forgotten by the weekend. Or maybe, just maybe, it’s a three- or four-day nuisance that will be deemed inconsequential by the first preseason game.

It seems borderline impossible that this will drag out through August or later and put a damper on the season. But it is a bad … check that … it is a weird look.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, whom the Seahawks selected fifth overall in April’s draft, was not practicing on the first day of training camp Wednesday. Seattle’s highest pick in 14 years has still not agreed to a contract due to a dispute over how he’ll receive his guaranteed money.

It is not that Witherspoon wants more of this guaranteed cash, which is slotted based on draft selection. It is that he wants every penny of it up front, as opposed to waiting a few extra months to bank the last few million bucks.

It sounds like the Seahawks are willing to immediately fork over around 75% of the $20.1 million signing bonus Witherspoon is bound to receive no matter what (barring a foolish off-the-field decision, a la Malik McDowell on an ATV). But at press time Wednesday evening, that wasn’t enough for the 22-year-old. And though there may be a decent explanation from Witherspoon that we haven’t heard, the holdout seems like a misguided manner in which to start his NFL tenure.

Some context: Three of the four players drafted ahead of Witherspoon — quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson — got 100% of their signing-bonus money upfront. However, edge rusher Will Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick, did not receive his signing bonus in one lump sum.

Sure, in an ideal situation (although Mr. Deferral, Bobby Bonilla, might disagree), a player would pocket all the money he agreed to the second he agreed. But this would require the Seahawks to break precedent, and, well — they don’t do that.

Kam Chancellor’s 2015 holdout, for instance, was much more than an ephemeral blip. He wanted an extension despite having two years remaining on a contract that made him the highest-paid strong safety in the NFL. What ensued was the Seahawks going 0-2 in Kam’s absence before he returned extension-free.

Fellow Legion of Boom legend Earl Thomas also wanted a contract extension before the 2018 season, and he admitted to missing practices to protect himself from injury. The Seahawks didn’t cave to his demands, either, which prompted Thomas’ infamous bird flip to coach Pete Carroll while being carted off the field in Arizona.

Even then-hallowed Russell Wilson was denied his wish to sign a fully guaranteed contract in his last deal with the Seahawks, which also would have broken precedent. Seattle’s brass isn’t afraid to spend or extend, but it doesn’t bend. Does Witherspoon think he is going to change that if Wilson, Thomas and Chancellor couldn’t?

Asked about Devon’s absence Wednesday, Carroll responded: “He’s not here today. He knows everything he needs to know. I can’t imagine he won’t be here very soon.”

But this is unusual, no?

“It’s so clean, that it’ll be over,” Carroll said. “I can’t imagine — he knows what’s going on.”

That response is open to interpretation. The first is that the disagreement is amicable and millimeters away from being ironed out. The other is that this is a challenge — that Carroll not being able to imagine anything other than a prompt return is a message that the youngster better get back on the field ASAP.

Again, we don’t know Witherspoon’s side of the story. Perhaps he feels it would be advantageous to invest that extra $5 million instantly so as to better set him up for the future. Or maybe he just wants the same treatment as three of the other four guys taken ahead of him. But if you’re a teammate or a fan, you have to wonder how this unexpected impasse will affect early morale.

Witherspoon isn’t going to be a problem, is he? Nah, probably not. Emphasis on probably.

There is a lot for the 12s to be amped up about with this young core of Seahawks. Seattle had five rookies make significant impacts for the team last season, and snagged four of the first 52 picks in the 2023 draft — including the fifth and 20th.

But the man topping the headlines is now on the sidelines. Actually, he’s not out there at all.

Good look? No. Strange look? Absolutely.