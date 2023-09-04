RENTON — When the Seahawks returned to practice Monday following three days off, so did first-round pick Devon Witherspoon.

Witherspoon, the team’s first selection in the 2023 draft, taken fifth overall, had not practiced since Aug. 7 while dealing with a sore hamstring.

But when the team returned Monday for what was a light, no-pads workout, Witherspoon was in the cornerback line doing early conditioning during the time media was allowed to watch.

How much more Witherspoon did was unclear, as the team had no availability after practice.

Seattle next practices on Wednesday as it prepares for its regular-season opener on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

But getting Witherspoon back on the field in any capacity is a good step.

Coach Pete Carroll said on Friday during an interview with Sports Radio 93.3 KJR that he wasn’t sure Witherspoon would be able to make it for the Rams game.

“It’s going to be a race to get him for the opener,’’ Carroll said then. “Might not get that.’’

But if Witherspoon makes it through practice this week, maybe the Seahawks will.

Witherspoon had been working as the nickel corner with the starting defense before being sidelined.

Without Witherspoon, second-year player Coby Bryant has been working as the primary starting nickel in practice and Bryant would presumably get the start there against the Rams, if needed.

Witherspoon has been participating in walk-throughs but has not been seen in a practice since he left a workout four weeks ago, presumably meaning he is ready to step right back into the lineup quickly in terms of his knowledge of the defense.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider met the media before practice Monday and said Witherspoon had been doing “really good’’ before he was sidelined.

“He was taking reps inside and I think we talked about it around the draft, his route anticipation and awareness and feel for crossers and people behind him is really impressive,’’ Schneider said.

The Seahawks have also not publicly ruled out that Witherspoon could start at left cornerback and then move inside during nickel situations, allowing him to be on the field for all plays.

Tre Brown and Michael Jackson have been completing for the starting left-corner spot with second-year player Riq Woolen returning on the right side.

“Sure he is,’’ Carroll said last week of whether Witherspoon could still contend for the starting spot on the left side. “Of course he is, as soon as he gets back out.”

Of Jackson and Brown, Carroll said: “It’s a good battle, they’re battling, it’s a great battle. Both guys can play. We can play with either one of the guys and it’s not going to change things. Somebody’s got to go out there. We’ll see as we get through it.’’

But if Witherspoon can show quickly that he’s ready to play he could work into the mix on the outside, as well.

Witherspoon also missed the first two days of camp while negotiating his contract with the Seahawks. Witherspoon reportedly wanted all of his $20.2 million signing bonus paid up front. The team wanted to spread out the payments. Sources have said the Seahawks stuck to their precedent and did not pay all of Witherspoon’s bonus up front — it is reported that he got 73% of it. The remaining 27% will be paid next spring.

“I don’t want to get into specifics,’’ Schneider said Monday when asked about Witherspoon’s holdout. “I would tell you that we are just very consistent with how we approach contracts. We have to be in order to stay structured and be able to continue to do business the way we want to do business.”

Darrell Taylor also back

Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor also was back with a helmet on during early work for the first time since Aug. 3. Taylor has been out since then with a shoulder issue.

With Taylor sidelined, the Seahawks have been going with second-year player Boye Mafe as the starter at one outside linebacker spot opposite Uchenna Nwosu. But if Taylor is healthy, he will presumably rejoin the starting lineup.

Taylor and Nwosu tied for the lead in sacks for the Seahawks last year, each with 9.5, with Taylor getting 6.5 in the final six games.

WR Young to IR

The Seahawks on Monday placed second-year receiver Dareke Young on injured reserve after he had surgery on his groin recently in Philadelphia.

Seattle activated offensive lineman Ben Brown from the practice squad to take his place on the 53-man roster.

The move means Young will have to miss at least the first four games of the season, and for the moment leaves Seattle with five receivers on its 53-man roster — DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo and Cody Thompson.

Said Schneider of Young: “He had surgery in Philadelphia about a week and a half ago. We just wanted to use the IR return designation to be able to let him rehab and be able to have him down the line. It’s a good place we can get him back. Timelines are all different for that sort of thing, but once he went to Philadelphia it seemed like he was probably going to have surgery.”

Seattle also has receivers Cade Johnson, Matt Landers and Easop Winston Jr. on the practice squad and able to be called up for Sunday’s game. Players on the practice squad can be called up to the gameday roster three times each year before having to go through waivers to return to the practice squad.

The 6-5, 313-pound Brown, who played at Mississippi, spent last year on Cincinnati’s injured reserve and was waived by the Bengals in the cutdown to 53.

Schneider said Brown, who is now the 10th offensive lineman on the 53-man roster, can provide depth at just about any OL spot.

“Toughness, versatility,’’ Schneider said of Brown. “He’s taking reps at center, left guard, right guard. I don’t see why he couldn’t take reps at right tackle. He’s a versatile guy that bends well. He’s been banged up a little bit. He’s had some injuries, but he has really good awareness and good lateral movement. He’s a big, long guy. I think he has almost 36-inch arms. He has good length and uses his length very efficiently. Sometimes those taller guys can let people get into them a little bit. He does a really nice job.”

QB Ahlers returns to practice squad

The Seahawks re-signed quarterback Holton Ahlers to the practice squad, and also signed safety Brady Breeze to the PS. Those two took the spots of Brown and running back Bryant Koback, who was waived off the PS.

Ahlers spent camp as the team’s third quarterback but was waived last week as the team did some roster juggling.

The moves fill all of Seattle’s spots on its 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad.