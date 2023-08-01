RENTON — Four practices after Devon Witherspoon first showed up in training camp, he may have finally really showed his true self.

Not that Witherspoon hasn’t made a few plays along the way since ending a two-day holdout and practicing for the first time Friday.

But Tuesday’s practice at the VMAC — the second in pads and with hitting — seemed to offer the most vivid evidence yet of what Witherspoon may bring to the team, while also continuing to raise some questions about how exactly Seattle will use him once September rolls around.

Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick out of Illinois, again played mostly in nickel and dime formations, though he also got some snaps at left cornerback.

But instead of working almost solely with the second unit, as he had the past three practices, Witherspoon also got significant time with the first team defense at nickel ahead of Coby Bryant, the starter there last season.

Seattle began experimenting with Witherspoon inside during minicamp in June, and one reason is his physical nature that the team feels could help with run defense and also with setting something of a tone in the middle of the field.

Advertising

That was evident Tuesday as he got a sack on Geno Smith out of the nickel spot and was a presence against the run.

He also seemed a bit more assured defending the pass. As an example, during a red-zone session he had tight coverage on Tyler Lockett in the end zone, with Lockett unable to come down with a high pass from Smith.

Witherspoon wasn’t perfect, though. He was beaten by fellow rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba for an 18-yard gain when defending him in the slot, allowing a third-and-12 conversion.

But defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt was excited by what he’d seen, saying, “He had a heck of a day. He’s super competitive, he can tackle, he’s going to get in (the run) fits and, obviously, we know what he can do as a cover guy. So, really impressive day.’’

Some, though, have questioned the value of potentially using the fifth overall pick at nickel, which is typically on the field for two-thirds or so of the plays.

The Seahawks have countered that they are simply trying to settle on their best cornerback alignment, citing the strong play of Michael Jackson and Tre Brown at right and left cornerback, respectively (and with the knowledge Riq Woolen will soon return from a knee injury).

Advertising

It’s also worth noting that Bryant had never played the nickel before last season and displayed expected growing pains throughout the season.

Hurtt said Witherspoon has “great instincts and feel’’ for the nickel spot, which he said “can be a hard transition for young people because now you’ve got the whole field as opposed to just being outside.’’

Seattle could, of course, also use Witherspoon both inside and out, as it did with Jeremy Lane in 2017, when Lane played outside in the base defense and moved inside in the nickel for a portion of the season. Hurtt didn’t rule that out, saying, “That’s yet to be determined. We’ll see how that shakes out.’’

But further proof that the move of Witherspoon to the nickel is being seriously considered is the team’s use the last few practices of Bryant at safety on occasion.

Carroll mentioned it as a possibility earlier this week, citing again the desire to “find the right combination’’ in the back end.

Hurtt reiterated Tuesday that “there is ongoing competition’’ between Witherspoon and Bryant at nickel. He also indicated safety could be a long-term option with Bryant.

Advertising

“The thing about it is you want to have guys who give you position flexibility,’’ Hurtt said. “Obviously, he’s still a nickel for us. He can play in a lot of different spots. … it’s a natural fit and he’s a good football player. Anybody who can take the ball away from the opponent (Bryant tied for third in the NFL last year with four forced fumbles), you want to find ways to get him on the field.’’

Notes, quotes and anecdotes

-In general, Tuesday’s practice marked something of a rebound for the offense after the defense had mostly dominated the first padded practice of camp on Monday. Among the offense’s big plays were long touchdown passes by Smith to Tyler Lockett (of about 53 yards) and Colby Parkinson. On the pass to Lockett, he got wide open in the middle of secondary against the No. 1 defense.

On the Parkinson play, Smith bought time scrambling, allowing Parkinson to get open down the seam. And after doing little on the ground Monday, the offense got a few decent gains Tuesday, with DeeJay Dallas — who went first with the No. 1 offense with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet still out with injuries — doing the most damage. “Today we gave up some things that we did not give up yesterday and really overall in camp,’’ Hurtt said. “But that’s good. Gives you stuff to get on the guys and things that we’ve got to get corrected and what not.”

-When the No. 1 offense got a first-and-goal at the 9, the defense held the offense out of the end zone, thanks in part to a for loss by Uchenna Nwosu — who has been consistently solid all camp — on Dallas on third down and then a Smith incompletion on fourth down.

-Starting weakside linebacker Devin Bush was not in pads and did not practice for undisclosed reasons. Second-year player Vi Jones took his spot with the starters. Jones spent much of last year as an edge player on the practice squad but has been moved inside permanently this year.

-Tight end Will Dissly, who did not practice Monday, was in pads Tuesday but didn’t appear to work in team sessions.

Sponsored

-Walker and Charbonnet were both present but not in pads. Carroll said Sunday Charbonnet was having his shoulder examined, but it remains unclear how long he will be out.

-Rookie Olu Oluwatimi got the snaps with the first team at center as the Seahawks continue with their rotation and open competition there.

-Safety Julian Love turned in the only turnover of the day, picking off a deep Smith pass at the goal line intended for Dee Eskridge during a team session.

-Also not practicing Tuesday was rookie guard Anthony Bradford, also for undisclosed reasons.

-Richard Sherman attended practice and talked for a while on the field with general manager John Schneider. Also visiting was Paolo Banchero, the former O’Dea High star who was the first 2022 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. At the end of practice, Banchero was called over to compete with backup offensive lineman Greg Eiland in a contest to throw the ball from about the 30-yard line onto a ledge of the team’s practice facility, apparently to try to make the ball stick. Eiland was declared the winner.

-Before practice, Seattle signed rookie undrafted nose tackle Robert Cooper and waived nose tackle Roderick Perry II. Cooper, from Florida State, was with the Seahawks for a few weeks in May before being released.